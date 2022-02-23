Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases continue downward trend

Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases continue to decline, with the two-week case rate less than half of what it was at the mid-January peak.

State Department of Health data includes delays and duplicates because of the surge in cases, according to its website. To get a better picture of COVID-19 activity in Cowlitz County, the county health department removed duplicates from the state counts to provide an update Tuesday.

Cowlitz County recorded 430 new cases in the past week, bringing the total to 21,679 as of Tuesday, according to the county.

The county’s 14-day case rate for Jan. 28 to Feb. 10 was about 990 cases per 100,000, around two-thirds lower than the mid-January peak, according to the department. Cowlitz County recorded a record high two-week rate of 2,377 per 100,000 from Jan. 8 to Jan. 21.

Cowlitz County’s hospitalization rate appears to be leveling off or decreasing, with about 22 new admissions per 100,000 from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10.

PeaceHealth St. John had 11 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, down from 20 a week ago.

The county recorded 12 new COVID-19 deaths in the last week, with 326 total as of Tuesday.

Cowlitz County residents looking for free at-home COVID-19 tests can order them online through the state Department of Health reopened portal.

Residents can place one order of up to five free tests per household at www.sayyescovidhometest.org or by calling the state’s COVID-19 hotline, 1-800-525-0127. The tests will be delivered at no cost.

Kalama residents can pick up free COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks Saturday from the Kalama Public Library. Masked, gloved volunteers will be distributing bags with two kits and six masks each from 9 a.m. to noon outside Kalama City Council Chambers. The kits and masks were provided by the county health department.

Longview Public Library is offering free test kits and masks during library hours.

