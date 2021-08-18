Cowlitz County COVID-19 case rate third-highest in state

“That very quickly compromised our ability to take local patients,” he said.

The hospital started letting facilities and emergency services know it also has limited capacity and cannot take those patients, Querin said.

The number of hospital beds in the Southwest region — Cowlitz, Clark, Lewis, Wahkiakum, Pacific, Skamania and Klickitat counties — occupied by adult COVID-19 patients increased from 20 on July 17 to 112 on Aug. 17, according to the state Department of Health.

Wahkiakum County

Wahkiakum County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases so far this week, bringing the total to 183, with 13 potentially active. The health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be active.

The county reported two new COVID-19 deaths this week, a woman and man who were both 65 or older. Wahkiakum County has recorded five COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday.

The county health department declined to release more information on the individuals out of respect to the families and given the county’s small population, according to a press release from the county.