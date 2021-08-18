Cowlitz County COVID-19 case rate third-highest in state

Cowlitz County recorded 52 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as continuing high virus activity stresses regional hospitals.
The county has reported 7,615 confirmed cases, 836 probable cases (those with a positive antigen test but no positive molecular test) and 107 deaths.
As of Wednesday, Cowlitz County had the third-highest case rate in the state, with 798 new cases per 100,000 people recorded from Aug. 4 to Aug. 17. The statewide rate for that same two-week period was 425 new cases per 100,000.
Cowlitz County’s seven-day COVID-19 hospitalization rate was 20.8 per 100,000 people from Aug. 11 to Aug. 17, the sixth highest in the state.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 21 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning.
St. John’s COVID-19 unit has 32 beds, but the hospital does not have intensive care unit (ICU) beds for virus patients.
The hospital has sent COVID-19 patients in need of higher-level care to PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver or other area hospitals. With limited hospital capacity in Washington and Oregon, Querin said officials are concerned there will be a patient in need of critical care not available in Longview with nowhere else to go.
There was “a window of time” in the last couple weeks that more patients were being brought to St. John from out of the area than normal because other hospitals closer to them were full, Querin said.
“That very quickly compromised our ability to take local patients,” he said.
The hospital started letting facilities and emergency services know it also has limited capacity and cannot take those patients, Querin said.
The number of hospital beds in the Southwest region — Cowlitz, Clark, Lewis, Wahkiakum, Pacific, Skamania and Klickitat counties — occupied by adult COVID-19 patients increased from 20 on July 17 to 112 on Aug. 17, according to the state Department of Health.
Wahkiakum County
Wahkiakum County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases so far this week, bringing the total to 183, with 13 potentially active. The health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be active.
The county reported two new COVID-19 deaths this week, a woman and man who were both 65 or older. Wahkiakum County has recorded five COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday.
The county health department declined to release more information on the individuals out of respect to the families and given the county’s small population, according to a press release from the county.
Following new federal recommendations, Wahkiakum Health and Human Services is encouraging anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and who received both doses of either the Pfizer of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to get a third dose. The third dose must be at least 28 days after the second.
At this time, no additional dose recommended or allowed for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The county health department is offering third doses of Pfizer vaccine to those qualified. The department has a vaccination clinic on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.