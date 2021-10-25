Cowlitz County COVID-19 case decline slows

Sally Hembree, Ethnic Support Council outreach coordinator, booked the state Department of Health’s Care-a-Van to administer the vaccines during the event. Hembree said the group received $5,000 from health insurance company Amerigroup to put on the festival.

Saturday’s event also includes a costume contest, story time and free books, an apple cider press, locomotive tours, pumpkins, treats, crafts and photos. Hembree said the event is a chance for the community to find out about the different agencies in the area and the help they offer for people who need it.

School cases

Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools, and Kelso only reports student-to-student cases confirmed to be transmitted in schools.

Since Oct. 7, the Longview School District reported 45 new cases, two among staff. Of those 45 new cases, two were transmitted in school between Mark Morris students. From the start of school, the district has reported 228 cases among students and staff.

Kelso reported one new case transmitted in school since Oct. 2, a high school student on Oct. 21. The district has reported 22 in-school transmissions this year and five classroom closures.

In Castle Rock, there have been 21 new cases reported since Oct. 7. Four of those cases are among staff and none were caused by school exposure, according to the district. Of the new cases, six were at the primary school, five at the intermediate school, four at the middle school, four at the high school and one on the football team. There was also a reported case among transportation staff.

