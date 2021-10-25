Cowlitz County COVID-19 case decline slows

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases continue to decline, but at an apparently slower rate than earlier this month.
The county recorded 93 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 11,911 confirmed and 1,423 probable cases. An updated number of COVID-19 deaths was unavailable because of a delay in the state’s data process, according to the Department of Health website.
Cowlitz County’s seven-day rate of new COVID-19 cases decreased about 18% from the week of Sept. 28 to the week of Oct. 4, compared to 11% from the week of Oct. 4 to the week of Oct. 10.
The county’s case rate is just below the peak hit in January for the first time since July.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 22 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning. The number of virus patients has hovered around the low 20s for the last couple weeks, said Debra Carnes, PeaceHealth spokesperson.
As of Saturday, 56.6% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 51.7% were fully vaccinated. Statewide, 64.8% had initiated vaccination and 59.9% were fully vaccinated.
All three types of COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Longview Public Library’s Fall Family Festival on Saturday. The event, organized by the library, EPIC Coalition and the Ethnic Support Council, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn outside the library.
Sally Hembree, Ethnic Support Council outreach coordinator, booked the state Department of Health’s Care-a-Van to administer the vaccines during the event. Hembree said the group received $5,000 from health insurance company Amerigroup to put on the festival.
Saturday’s event also includes a costume contest, story time and free books, an apple cider press, locomotive tours, pumpkins, treats, crafts and photos. Hembree said the event is a chance for the community to find out about the different agencies in the area and the help they offer for people who need it.
School cases
Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools, and Kelso only reports student-to-student cases confirmed to be transmitted in schools.
Since Oct. 7, the Longview School District reported 45 new cases, two among staff. Of those 45 new cases, two were transmitted in school between Mark Morris students. From the start of school, the district has reported 228 cases among students and staff.
Kelso reported one new case transmitted in school since Oct. 2, a high school student on Oct. 21. The district has reported 22 in-school transmissions this year and five classroom closures.
In Castle Rock, there have been 21 new cases reported since Oct. 7. Four of those cases are among staff and none were caused by school exposure, according to the district. Of the new cases, six were at the primary school, five at the intermediate school, four at the middle school, four at the high school and one on the football team. There was also a reported case among transportation staff.