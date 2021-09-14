Cowlitz County COVID-19 activity trickling into schools, protections halt further spread

The number of cases in schools so far this year is reflective of virus activity in the community as a whole, said Rick Parrish, district spokesperson.

"The health and safety protocols that are in place appear to be working well, the same as last year," he said. "I hope parents and the community as a whole understand we're working extremely hard to follow the health department guidelines to make sure employees and students are as safe as possible during these challenging times."

The state requires face masks indoors for students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. All staff are required to be vaccinated or receive an exemption by Oct. 18. Other strategies, such as distancing and increased cleaning, also are in place.

Cowlitz County's COVID-19 case rate appears to be declining after peaking at its highest two-week rate ever with 1,198 new cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 16 to Aug. 29. The rate has decreased to 1,035 new cases per 100,000 from Aug. 24 to Sept. 6, the most recent complete data.

The county Tuesday recorded 125 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 9,747 confirmed and 1,117 probable cases. The county recorded two new COVID-19 deaths, with 160 total.