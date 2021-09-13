Cowlitz County Coroner set to receive refrigerated trailer Wednesday; COVID cases decrease

Cowlitz County’s newly purchased refrigeration trailer is set to arrive Wednesday to increase the morgue’s cold storage, which remains above capacity as of Monday, according to the coroner’s office.

Over the weekend, the county recorded five new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 158 since the pandemic began.

The Cowlitz County commissioners approved the trailer purchase and the related emergency declaration last Wednesday, after a recent increase in COVID-19 deaths overwhelmed the county’s limited cold storage capacity.

“They’re coming in faster than we can get them to funeral homes,” Deputy Coroner Brett Dundas said Monday. “The problem is not just storage, they have to process them as well, there’s a line there.”

Before the pandemic, the coroner’s office was seeing an increase in cases, in part because of the aging baby boomer population, Coroner Tim Davidson said last week. Not all recent deaths are from COVID-19, he said.

The refrigerated trailer will provide additional space until the coroner can move into the new morgue, which has a larger cold storage capacity, around Oct. 4.