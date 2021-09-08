Cowlitz County commissioners OK refrigeration trailer purchase to increase morgue's cold storage

The county's COVID-19 deaths increased in August and have exceeded the previous all-time high, with the per capita rate more than three times the state average, according to a health department data report. Death counts are considered incomplete for the last four weeks due to reporting lags, so the final August death counts may be higher, the report states.

As of Wednesday afternoon, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 49 COVID-19 patients, with 10 fully vaccinated.

County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager said Wednesday the county's case rate is at the highest level ever. The increase is slowing a little, but it's unclear if cases will continue to climb or go down, he said.

On average per day, the county is recording about 90 to 100 cases, 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations and one COVID-19 death, Krager said. Cowlitz County's case rate is about double the state's and the hospitalization rate is three to four times above the state average, he said.