Cowlitz County clinics, schools report high compliance on COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline

To be fully vaccinated by Monday, the latest people could receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was Oct. 4, with earlier deadlines for the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

As of Monday morning, all of Cowlitz Family Health Center was in compliance with the mandate, with 93% vaccinated and 7% with approved medical or religious exemptions, said Chief Executive Officer Jim Coffee. When fully staffed, the organization has 230 employees at its multiple locations.

Employees with exemptions will be tested weekly, Coffee said. The organization is working hard to stay within the guidelines of the mandate while allowing everyone to continue working, he said.

Coffee said at one point Family Health Center thought it would lose 40 to 45 people who were not recorded as being vaccinated. Many had been vaccinated for months, but hadn’t turned in their vaccine cards, he said.

About four or five staff members resigned over the last couple months because they didn’t want to be vaccinated, Coffee said.

“I’m hoping as we continue forward and more vaccines get final approval and are no longer under emergency use authorizations that people will have more trust in them,” he said.