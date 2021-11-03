Cowlitz County clinics, pharmacies prepare to offer COVID vaccines to kids

"If this was a brand new disease that only targeted children and people saw those statistics, they would be alarmed that something new was causing serious illness," Krager said. "I think we're framing it as not as bad as it is for someone who is 80, which is true, but if you're reframing it and see the impacts, it becomes at least in my perspective, clear why to vaccinate kids."

Krager said expanding vaccinations may spur families with older children to get the shot as well. Since early October, teens 12 to 17 years old have the highest case rate of any age group in Cowlitz County. The group has the lowest vaccination rate, with 33.7% fully vaccinated compared to 52.2% overall.

Vaccines also will allow children to stay in school if exposed to COVID-19, rather than having to quarantine, Krager said.

"It's going to not only protect kids, but just slow rates in general in our community which will protect other people as well," he said.

Parents may need to be patient while looking for appointments in the next couple weeks, but the state will certainly have enough supply to meet demand, Krager said.