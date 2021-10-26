Cowlitz County clinics, pharmacies offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Cowlitz County clinics and pharmacies are offering boosters of all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines, after the state and federal agencies gave the OK late last week.
The Food and Drug Administration, followed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Western states review group, recommended the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters for certain groups of people to help better protect against severe COVID-19.
The agencies authorized Pfizer boosters in late September.
Officials also approved “mix and match” dosing for booster shots, allowing eligible people to choose the same type of vaccine they originally received or a different booster.
“The COVID vaccines continue to offer very strong protection against severe illness and death and are saving lives every day,” said Gov. Jay Inslee in a statement. “Now people who qualify to get a booster don’t have to be restricted to one brand of vaccine. They are able to get whichever is available to them and is best for them.”
For people who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago, federal and state health officials recommend boosters to people 65 years old and older, long-term care residents 18 and older, and those 50- to 64-years-old with underlying conditions or at high risk of social inequities.
People 18- to 49-years-old at high risk of severe COVID-19 because of underlying conditions or higher risk of social inequities or who are at increased exposure risk because of their job or institutional setting may get a booster.
Officials recommend boosters for anyone 18 and older who received the single-dose J&J vaccine at least two months ago.
The regular vaccine series still protects against severe illness, hospitalization and death, but may have a drop in protection over time, according to the state Department of Health. Boosters will help provide continued protection against severe illness to people at high risk.
The Cowlitz Family Health Center is rolling out Moderna boosters starting Wednesday, said Jim Coffee, CEO. The organization also will be offering the vaccines to staff because most got Moderna or J&J vaccines, he said.
Patients have been inquiring about when the boosters would be available for several weeks, Coffee said. Now many are reaching out because the recommendations are confusing some people who don’t know which vaccine to get, he said. Since mixing and matching is allowed for boosters, it is a personal preference which to get, Coffee said.
Coffee said he hopes people get the flu vaccine at the same time as their booster shot because there is no waiting period between the COVID-19 vaccine and others. The clinics are offering both vaccines.
“That will hopefully keep people safer over the winter,” he said.
Although he suspects the COVID-19 vaccine may become annual like the flu shot, Coffee said he hopes more frequent doses aren’t recommended.
“People are exhausted just from masking. If you’re telling them they need multiple shots a year, you’ll lose them to that as well. Hopefully that’s not the case.”
PeaceHealth patients can receive COVID-19 vaccines from their primary care provider, according to the organization.
Kaiser Permanente is offering Pfizer and Moderna boosters at its Longview clinic to members and non-members by appointment.
Cowlitz Tribal Health is offering Moderna boosters to eligible patients and staff at its Longview and Tukwila clinics.
Safeway, Walgreens, Rite Aid, CVS and Walmart pharmacies have COVID-19 vaccines available, including boosters.
Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services is offering Pfizer boosters to eligible people starting Wednesday. COVID-19 vaccinations area available from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the health department located on the lowest floor of the county building. No appointment is necessary.