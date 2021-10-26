Cowlitz County clinics, pharmacies offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters

People 18- to 49-years-old at high risk of severe COVID-19 because of underlying conditions or higher risk of social inequities or who are at increased exposure risk because of their job or institutional setting may get a booster.

Officials recommend boosters for anyone 18 and older who received the single-dose J&J vaccine at least two months ago.

The regular vaccine series still protects against severe illness, hospitalization and death, but may have a drop in protection over time, according to the state Department of Health. Boosters will help provide continued protection against severe illness to people at high risk.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Cowlitz Family Health Center is rolling out Moderna boosters starting Wednesday, said Jim Coffee, CEO. The organization also will be offering the vaccines to staff because most got Moderna or J&J vaccines, he said.

Patients have been inquiring about when the boosters would be available for several weeks, Coffee said. Now many are reaching out because the recommendations are confusing some people who don’t know which vaccine to get, he said. Since mixing and matching is allowed for boosters, it is a personal preference which to get, Coffee said.