Cowlitz County Board of Health to expand beyond commissioners and include providers, citizens under new state law

The Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners will add at least three new members to the county's Board of Health to comply with new state law passed in mid-April, according to the county health department.

Director Carole Harrison alerted the commissioners about the new law last week during the Board of Health meeting. The changes take effect July 1, 2022.

Commissioner Dennis Weber said Monday he's open to expanding the board.

"I always thought it made sense to have more people involved. I'm not at all opposed to the idea that we link providers and consumers and public health certificated folks to help round out our discussions and conversations," he said. "None of us on the board have expertise in healthcare. It's a complex subject, especially with the pandemic."

The newly-passed legislation started as a proposal to regionalize boards of health by grouping counties into nine "comprehensive health services districts." Throughout the legislative session, the bill was altered and the final version doesn't include creating regional districts.