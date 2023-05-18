The Cowlitz County Board of Health will meet more frequently, up to once a month, members decided on Wednesday.

The board was previously scheduled to meet quarterly at the end of January, April, July and October.

Board Chair Kelly Lane called the special meeting Wednesday to discuss adding more regular meetings to the calendar, which would be more predictable than additional special meetings.

Wednesday's meeting was the board's third special meeting this year, in addition to its two regularly-scheduled meetings in January and April.

Increasing meeting frequency was first brought up when the three new citizen members joined last July.

Lane estimated needing more than six meetings per year but less than 12, meaning he will likely cancel meetings when the board has no business.

The board voted to keep the scheduled time of 10 a.m. Tuesday, during or just following the Cowlitz County commissioner meetings that begin at 9 a.m.

Member Mary Jane Melink was concerned about keeping the meeting time because commissioner meetings often run long and push the Board of Health start time.

Member Lindy Campbell spoke in favor of keeping the time because the commissioner meetings tend to draw more attendees.

"I like the opportunity to have the public involved," she said.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen encouraged board members to arrive early on meeting days to set up their stations and allow a smoother transition between meetings.

The next Board of Health meeting will be on Tuesday, June 27. The board meets in the Commissioner Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the Cowlitz County Administration Building. The public can join virtually via Zoom.