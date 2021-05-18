COVID vaccines at Wallace Elementary Saturday, Wahkiakum County Mondays and Wednesdays

Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties are offering COVID-19 vaccines at several mobile clinics.

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services, Child and Adolescent Clinic and the Ethnic Support Council will hold a mobile clinic Saturday at Wallace Elementary School.

Moderna vaccine will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school cafeteria for those 18 and older without an appointment. Second doses will be provided at the same location June 19. Language assistance will be available at the site.

COVID-19 vaccination is free of charge for everyone. Health insurance and ID are not required. Those getting vaccinated don't have to provide a Social Security number or other documents to get the shot.

Anyone with questions can call the Ethnic Support Council at 360-431-1662 or 360-636-2791 for Spanish.

The county health department is focusing on offering mobile clinics after closing its vaccination site at the county Event Center Sunday, according to a press release.

About 11,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered at the site from Feb. 24 to May 16.