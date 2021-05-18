 Skip to main content
COVID vaccines at Wallace Elementary Saturday, Wahkiakum County Mondays and Wednesdays
Receiving vaccine at Cowlitz County Fairgrounds

Longview resident Lisa Creed receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds in Longview the first day the site opened in February. 

 Courtney Talak

Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties are offering COVID-19 vaccines at several mobile clinics. 

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services, Child and Adolescent Clinic and the Ethnic Support Council will hold a mobile clinic Saturday at Wallace Elementary School. 

Moderna vaccine will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school cafeteria for those 18 and older without an appointment. Second doses will be provided at the same location June 19. Language assistance will be available at the site. 

COVID-19 vaccination is free of charge for everyone. Health insurance and ID are not required. Those getting vaccinated don't have to provide a Social Security number or other documents to get the shot. 

Anyone with questions can call the Ethnic Support Council at 360-431-1662 or 360-636-2791 for Spanish. 

The county health department is focusing on offering mobile clinics after closing its vaccination site at the county Event Center Sunday, according to a press release. 

About 11,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered at the site from Feb. 24 to May 16. 

County Health and Human Services operated the site with Safeway, other agencies and community partners, according to the press release. More than 275 staff and volunteers worked at the site at least once.

“Operating the mass vaccination site was truly a team effort,” said Health and Human Services Director Carole Harrison. “Thank you to all who helped over the past several months. This is what it means to make a difference in your community.”

Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services is now offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines Mondays and Wednesdays, no appointment necessary. Vaccinations will be available 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. at the health department in the basement of the courthouse at 64 Main St. in Cathlamet. 

The two-dose Pfizer vaccines are available to everyone 12 and older. The health department urges everyone eligible who hasn't been vaccinated to contact the department or their healthcare provider to get a vaccine. 

People can call the health department at 360-849-4041 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with questions or concerns. 

The National Guard is offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at several clinics in Wahkiakum and Pacific counties Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. 

Everyone 12 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 and older can get the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Those under 18 may need consent from a parent or guardian. 

If you go

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services clinic

What: Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Wallace Elementary School cafeteria, 410 Elm St., Kelso

Info: Must be 18 or older. No appointment needed. Language assistance available. For assistance, call 360-431-1662 or 360-636-2791 for Spanish. 

Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services clinics

What: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Where: Health department office in county courthouse basement, 64 Main St., Cathlamet 

Info: Must be 12 and older. No appointment needed. Call 360-849-4041 for assistance. 

National Guard clinics 

What: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

Info: Must be 18 or older. Walk-ins and appointments welcome. Call 360-795-8630 for more information.

Wednesday: 

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grays River Fire Hall, 8N Hull Creek Road

2-5 p.m. at the Rosburg Store, 4193 West SR4 

Thursday: 

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Raistakka Fire Hall, 4631 West SR4, Rosburg

2-5 p.m. at Naselle Washington State Patrol/Washington Department of Transportation, 797 WA-4, Naselle

Saturday: 

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Rosburg Store, 4193 West SR4 

2-5 p.m. at the Skamokawa Store, 1391 WA-4, Skamokawa

