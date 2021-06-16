COVID-19 vaccines to be available at Kelso, Cougar mobile clinics

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vaccinations at all locations are free and health insurance is not required.

People who need help getting to a vaccine clinic can call Community in Motion at 360-762-5292 at least two business days prior for a free ride.

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services is using vaccination data broken down by region, age and race/ethnicity to help organize mobile clinics.

Rural southeast Cowlitz County, which includes Cougar and Ariel, has the lowest and slowest growing COVID-19 vaccination rate within the county, according to the county’s most recent data report.

As of Saturday, about 54% of county residents 16 years old and older had initiated vaccination and about 48% were fully vaccinated.

Statewide, about 64.7% of residents 16 years old and older had initiated vaccination and 57% were fully vaccinated as of Saturday. Factoring in about 153,190 people who received vaccines through the Department of Defense or Veterans Affairs, about 67% of residents 16 years old and older have initiated vaccination, according to the Department of Health.

Gov. Jay Inslee has said the state will fully reopen at the end of June or when 70% of state residents age 16 and older have one vaccine dose, whichever comes first. The mask order will remain in place and unvaccinated people still will be required to wear masks indoors in public, Secretary of Health Umair Shah said Wednesday.

