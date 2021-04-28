COVID-19 vaccine demand slows in Cowlitz County, other areas of Washington

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Washington expects nearly 400,000 doses next week, including about 17,000 Johnson & Johnson doses, according to the state Department of Health.

It took 53 days to administer the first 1 million doses in the state and this month, it took 15 days to distribute 1 million doses to hit 5 million doses total, according to the department.

Slowing demand

State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said Wednesday health officials are concerned that areas of the state are seeing a decline in vaccine demand.

"We want to make sure we're not just about hesitancy or confidence but we want to make sure it's also about ease of access," he said. "We want to make sure the experience of getting vaccine is as easy for people as possible."

Since children younger than 16 cannot get the vaccine right now, it will be harder to reach community or herd immunity if too many people are unvaccinated, State Acting Health Officer Scott Lindquist said Wednesday.

"This shot is not about you. It is about your community and what we can do to protect the community," he said.