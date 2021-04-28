COVID-19 vaccine demand slows in Cowlitz County, other areas of Washington

Demand for COVID-19 vaccination is slowing in Cowlitz County and other parts of the state two weeks after all Washington residents 16 and older became eligible to receive the shot, health officials said Tuesday.
Local and state health officials said they are working to ensuring the vaccine is easily accessible to everyone and questions are answered.
"In every community in our state we have people who are first in line and ready to be vaccinated and we have people who are either not confident in vaccine, need more information or maybe it’s just not super accessible," Acting Assistant Secretary of Health Michele Roberts said Wednesday. "Now we need to do work to bring vaccine to people. … It's our job to figure out how do we make it easy, what incentives, what information who can talk to them about vaccine, what questions and concerns they have."
As of Monday, 29,525 Cowlitz County residents, 26.7%, were fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health. That's just below the state average of 28.9%. About 37,675 residents, 34%, have initiated vaccination as of Monday.
About 64% of Cowlitz County residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated, just below the state average of 66%, County Epidemiologist Shannon Hoskins said Tuesday during a Board of Health meeting.
Cowlitz County's vaccine allocation has been increasing since early March and recently passed 10,000 doses arriving per week, Hoskins said.
Washington expects nearly 400,000 doses next week, including about 17,000 Johnson & Johnson doses, according to the state Department of Health.
It took 53 days to administer the first 1 million doses in the state and this month, it took 15 days to distribute 1 million doses to hit 5 million doses total, according to the department.
Slowing demand
State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said Wednesday health officials are concerned that areas of the state are seeing a decline in vaccine demand.
"We want to make sure we're not just about hesitancy or confidence but we want to make sure it's also about ease of access," he said. "We want to make sure the experience of getting vaccine is as easy for people as possible."
Since children younger than 16 cannot get the vaccine right now, it will be harder to reach community or herd immunity if too many people are unvaccinated, State Acting Health Officer Scott Lindquist said Wednesday.
"This shot is not about you. It is about your community and what we can do to protect the community," he said.
Cowlitz County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager said the county's vaccine site at the fairgrounds has seen decreased demand, especially during its most recent clinic Sunday, in part because so many different vaccine locations are available in the area. The county likely won't reopen the site for first doses but will administer second doses the next three weeks, he said.
The health department has heard people still are filling appointments offered at clinics and pharmacies but not as quickly as in the past, Krager said.
"The next couple weeks will be really key," he said. "We still have lots of vaccine available. We could reach decent levels of vaccine coverage in next month or so, but we need to keep the pace up to meet that."
The county has to be more creative in its outreach and find ways to make it convenient for people to get vaccinated, Krager said. This could include offering vaccine walk-in times, rather than requiring an appointment, he said.
Krager said he's worried about hitting a vaccine demand ceiling where some people are protected by the vaccines but not enough to drive infection rates really low.
"We really encourage people to try to find trusted sources of information, whether that's a reputable source online, or even better, talking to someone they know, a doctor or provider, to answer questions," he said.