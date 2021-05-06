COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Longview, Woodland offered this weekend

COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned this weekend in Cowlitz County will make it easier for people to access the vaccines, according to the county health department.
The Cowlitz County Event Center vaccination site will provide more than 800 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those who received their first dose at the site April 18. Those patients should return to the site at the same time as their first-dose appointment.
The site also will administer first or second doses to people 16 or older who can show up without an appointment between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. At least 300 doses will be available.
Everyone who gets their second dose at the site must provide their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Second doses will not be provided less than 21 days after the first dose, according to the press release.
People who get their first dose at the site Sunday will need to schedule their second-dose appointment at another location. They will be provided with instructions during the appointment and can call the health department at 360-577-5599 for assistance.
Everyone who gets vaccinated at the site must complete an immunization consent form prior to first- and second-dose appointments. The form can be downloaded from co.cowlitz.wa.us/covidvaccine, or completed at the site.
Walk-in and drive-through appointments typically take about 30 minutes. People getting vaccinated should dress in clothing that allows vaccinators to easily access their upper arm.
Outreach clinic
Immigrants, refugees and communities of color will receive priority to receive up to 200 doses of Moderna vaccine available at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday at the St. Rose Church parish center. Spanish translators will be on site.
Those 18 and older can schedule an appointment between 9 a.m. to noon at bit.ly/3aKVHE3; or 1-4 p.m. at bit.ly/3vw3ttq. People can show up at the site without an appointment to get a vaccine while supplies last.
Those with questions can call the Ethnic Support Council at (360) 431-1662 or (360) 636-2791 for a Spanish option.
Woodland clinic
Clark County Public Health is holding a vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Woodland High School. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
About 1,000 appointments are available and can be scheduled online at bit.ly/32WBpTz or by calling 888-225-4625 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those without an appointment can show up between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to get vaccinated while supplies last.
Johnson & Johnson is available for people 18 years and older and requires only one dose. Pfizer vaccine is available for people 16 and older and second doses will be provided at the same location June 5.
Outreach COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Saturday in Longview; drive-through site opens in Clatskanie
Vaccination is free for everyone at all locations. ID and health insurance are not required. People who are getting vaccinated do not need to provide a social security number, or other documents with their immigration status, to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
