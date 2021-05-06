COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Longview, Woodland offered this weekend

If you go

Cowlitz County Event Center

What: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

When: By appointment or walk-up; 2-4 p.m. Sunday

Where: 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview

Cost: Free

Info: Must be 16 or older. Second doses will be prioritized.

Longview outreach site

What: Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: St. Rose Parish Center, 701 26th Ave., Longview

Cost: Free

Info: Must be 18 or older. Register between 9 a.m. to noon at bit.ly/3aKVHE3; or 1-4 p.m. at bit.ly/3vw3ttq; or call 360-431-1662 for assistance

Clark County site

What: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Woodland High School, 1500 Dike Access Road, Woodland

Cost: Free

Info: Register online at bit.ly/32WBpTz or call 888-225-4625 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.