COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Cougar Thursday

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services, Cowlitz Fire District 5 and Cowlitz-Skamania Fire District 7 are holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Cougar on Thursday.

The clinic runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lone Fir Resort Community Room, 16806 Lewis River Road. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered to people 18 years old and older. Appointments are not necessary.

The vaccines are free and ID and health insurance are not required. People don't need to provide a Social Security number or other documents with their immigration status.

Anyone with questions can call the health department at 360-414-5599.

