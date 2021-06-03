COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Rose Saturday; PeaceHealth shifting to in-clinic shots

People 18 and older can get their first or second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at St. Rose parish Saturday.
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services, the Longview Child and Adolescent Clinic, St. Rose Catholic Church and the Ethnic Support Council are partnering to offer the clinic.
The clinic will prioritize 80 people who got first doses at the site on May 8. Those who get first doses Saturday will have to get the second dose elsewhere in about four weeks.
Vaccination is free for everyone. ID and health insurance are not required. People who are getting vaccinated do not need to provide a social security number, or other documents with their immigration status, to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Friday is the last day people can receive a first dose appointment at PeaceHealth St. John’s vaccine clinic by appointment or walk-in. Starting Saturday, PeaceHealth is transitioning to in-clinic COVID-19 vaccine appointments, according to the hospital.
Patients are asked to contact their primary care provider to schedule an appointment. Patients and non-patients can continue receiving their first dose through June 25.
“The decision was made solely based on the dwindling number of people coming for vaccinations,” said PeaceHealth spokesman Randy Querin.
There will continue to be no charge for patients for the COVID vaccination. If a PeaceHealth patient is billed for the vaccination, they can call the clinic to have the charge removed, Querin said.
Kaiser Permanente members and non-members can make vaccine appointments at the Longview clinic as doses are available. The clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and older, according to its website.
Family Health Center is administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday at its 14th Avenue clinic, as well as June 16 and June 23 at 12th Avenue clinic. People can call 360-703-6400 to make an appointment for Friday or 360-636-3892 for the following Wednesdays.
Community Health Partners, which operates the free medical clinic, is offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Local pharmacies including Safeway, Rite Aid, Fred Meyer, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS are offering shots as available.