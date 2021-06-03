COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Rose Saturday; PeaceHealth shifting to in-clinic shots

People 18 and older can get their first or second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at St. Rose parish Saturday.

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services, the Longview Child and Adolescent Clinic, St. Rose Catholic Church and the Ethnic Support Council are partnering to offer the clinic.

The clinic will prioritize 80 people who got first doses at the site on May 8. Those who get first doses Saturday will have to get the second dose elsewhere in about four weeks.

Vaccination is free for everyone. ID and health insurance are not required. People who are getting vaccinated do not need to provide a social security number, or other documents with their immigration status, to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Friday is the last day people can receive a first dose appointment at PeaceHealth St. John’s vaccine clinic by appointment or walk-in. Starting Saturday, PeaceHealth is transitioning to in-clinic COVID-19 vaccine appointments, according to the hospital.

Patients are asked to contact their primary care provider to schedule an appointment. Patients and non-patients can continue receiving their first dose through June 25.

