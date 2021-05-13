COVID-19 vaccine available in Cowlitz County for 12 to 15-year-olds

+2 Cowlitz County, state moving to Phase 3 Tuesday ahead of plan to fully reopen June 30; mask restrictions eased Cowlitz County, and the rest of Washington, will move to Phase 3 on Tuesday, ahead of a plan to fully reopen the state by June 30, the governo…

“The vaccine will protect our children and give us parents peace of mind, maybe a little space from children,” Roberts said. “It’s the best step we can take to ensure our kids are healthy, they remain in classroom and take part in extracurricular activities.”

Pfizer availability

Those 12 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine at the Cowlitz County Event Center vaccine site Sunday. A parent or legal guardian must accompany children ages 12 to 15, according to the county.

People without an appointment can get their shot at the site between 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m. while supply lasts. About 700 doses are available for those without an appointment.

People who get their first dose at the site Sunday will need to schedule their second-dose appointment at another location. They will be provided with instructions at their appointment and can call 360-414-5599 for help.

People can begin scheduling vaccine appointments Friday for those 12 and up at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, by calling 833-375-0284 or at peacehealth.org/coronavirus/vaccine/Washington.