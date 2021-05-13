COVID-19 vaccine available in Cowlitz County for 12 to 15-year-olds

Several Cowlitz County providers and pharmacies, as well as the county’s vaccination site, are now open to adolescents newly eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The state Department of Health said Wednesday about 378,000 12- to 15-year-olds can get the Pfizer vaccine, following updated recommendations by a federal vaccine committee and the Western states workgroup.
“Expanding eligibility to this younger age group protects our children and gives families peace of mind,” Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said in a statement. “It is the best step we can take as parents to ensure our kids remain in the classroom, can safely spend time with friends, and take part in sports and extracurricular activities.”
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently authorized for those 12 to 17. The Moderna and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those 18 and older.
Washington’s Pfizer vaccine supply is “adequate,” with about 650,000 doses statewide, Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts said during a briefing Wednesday. The state made sure Pfizer shipments went to each county this week, she said.
Children younger than 18 need a parent’s consent for most medical procedures in the state, including immunizations, Roberts said. Parents don’t have to be present, she said. Emancipated youth or “mature minors” may be able to get the shot without parental consent.
“The vaccine will protect our children and give us parents peace of mind, maybe a little space from children,” Roberts said. “It’s the best step we can take to ensure our kids are healthy, they remain in classroom and take part in extracurricular activities.”
Pfizer availability
Those 12 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine at the Cowlitz County Event Center vaccine site Sunday. A parent or legal guardian must accompany children ages 12 to 15, according to the county.
People without an appointment can get their shot at the site between 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m. while supply lasts. About 700 doses are available for those without an appointment.
People who get their first dose at the site Sunday will need to schedule their second-dose appointment at another location. They will be provided with instructions at their appointment and can call 360-414-5599 for help.
People can begin scheduling vaccine appointments Friday for those 12 and up at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, by calling 833-375-0284 or at peacehealth.org/coronavirus/vaccine/Washington.
When vaccination began in December, not all providers could offer the Pfizer vaccine, which previously required ultra-cold storage. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February adjusted the temperature requirements for storage, allowing more flexibility, said PeaceHealth spokesman Randy Querin.
PeaceHealth St. John’s Pfizer vaccine inventory is kept in PeaceHealth Southwest’s cold storage in Vancouver, but the updated requirements allow St. John to safely store sufficient supplies in its freezers to meet daily vaccine needs, Querin said.
Kaiser Permanente’s Longview clinic has Pfizer doses and began vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds Thursday, spokeswoman Debbie Karman said.
Some local pharmacies, including Safeway and Walmart, also may offer Pfizer according to the state’s vaccine locator tool.
Tribal clinic
The Cowlitz Indian Tribal Clinic is scheduling appointments for those 12 and older who are Cowlitz tribal members, American Indians and Alaska Natives, clinic clients or household members of those groups. To schedule, those eligible can call 306-353-9998 or email covidinfo@cowlitz.org.
COVID-19 vaccine side effects for adolescents are similar to those seen in adults and may include sore arm, fatigue, or headache, according to the Department of Health. People with questions about the vaccine are encouraged to reach out to their child’s health care provider.
Although fewer children have been sick with COVID-19 compared to adults, children can be infected with the virus, get sick and spread the virus, according to the department. Most children with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms. Some children can get severely ill, require hospitalization, and, in rare cases, die, according to the state.
Statewide, youth 0 to 19 years old make up 17% of cases, 2% of hospitalizations and 0% of deaths.
In Cowlitz County, those 19 and younger made up 18% of total cases as of Tuesday. Case counts in youth increased more rapidly than any other age group from late March to late April, according to the county.
Pfizer announced it plans to seek authorization for its vaccine for 2 to 11-year-olds this fall and for children 6 months to 2 years old at the end of 2021, according to the state Department of Health.