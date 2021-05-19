COVID-19 vaccinations help reduce Cowlitz County case rates

"Some families are aggressively asking about it," he said. "There are plenty of families where the adults are still unsure about it for themselves. They say, 'We're OK with vaccines overall but have concerns about the COVID vaccine,' so we're trying to do some education around that."

Hendrickson said he tells people about the history of vaccines, and how side effects are caught early on in development.

Although COVID-19 isn't as dangerous for most kids as it is for adults, some studies have shown lingering effects in kids who have had virus, Hendrickson said.

"The best thing you can do to protect your kids is to get vaccinated yourself," he said. "Get your kids protected from rare cases of them getting ill, as well as protecting yourself from long-term complications from the disease we don't know about."

The vaccine is safe for those who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant or breastfeeding, and there have not been increased rates of miscarriage or complications among vaccinated pregnant people, Hendrickson said.