COVID-19 vaccinations help reduce Cowlitz County case rates

Cowlitz County's COVID-19 cases continue to decline, with increasing vaccinations likely accounting for a large part of the decrease, according to local health officials.
"As vaccination rates are climbing, yes, we're starting to see cases fall," said County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager. "I hope that's what is driving those cases to decline, but it's hard to say for certain because there are so many different factors. We know in the long run every person vaccinated and protected is one less person the virus can infect."
Cowlitz County reported 17 new confirmed cases Wednesday and one new confirmed COVID-19 death, a man in his 60s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized. The county has reported 5,597 confirmed cases and 77 deaths.
As of Monday, about 49% of Cowlitz County residents 16 and older had initiated vaccination and 40% were fully vaccinated.
Statewide, about 59% of people 16 and older had received at least one dose and 48% were fully vaccinated.
Krager said as the county and state get closer to the state's goal of 70% of people 16 and older initiating vaccination, as well as a higher percent of people fully vaccinated, cases will fall well below current rates.
New groups
Being able to vaccinate newly-eligible 12- to 15-year-olds will help keep case rates down, Krager said.
"Every age group, population that can be vaccinated is going to be helpful," he said.
Although younger kids are less contagious, they can still spread the virus, get sick or die, Krager said. COVID-19 is causing more deaths among kids than other serious illnesses kids are vaccinated against, including the measles and whooping cough, he said.
"We're talking about a small risk but not zero," Krager said. "We have good data that the vaccine is safe and effective in these age groups."
Washington is off to a "strong start" with adolescent vaccination, with nearly 28,000 newly eligible 12-15-year-olds received their first dose as of Sunday, said Acting Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts during a briefing Wednesday. About 7% of the age group have initiated vaccination, more than double the national average, she said.
Cowlitz County joined the state in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan Tuesday, a welcome step forward for local businesses.
"This is proof our state is stepping up, so thank you to all those parents already out there getting their 12- to 15-year-olds in our state vaccinated," Roberts said. "We are protecting our children and our communities by getting them a COVID vaccine."
'Getting started'
Some Cowlitz County parents have reached out to Child and Adolescent Clinic in Longview about getting their kids the vaccine, but that conversation is just getting started for most families, Pediatrician Wes Hendrickson said.
"Some families are aggressively asking about it," he said. "There are plenty of families where the adults are still unsure about it for themselves. They say, 'We're OK with vaccines overall but have concerns about the COVID vaccine,' so we're trying to do some education around that."
Several Cowlitz County providers and pharmacies, as well as the county’s vaccination site, are now open to adolescents newly eligible for the …
Hendrickson said he tells people about the history of vaccines, and how side effects are caught early on in development.
Although COVID-19 isn't as dangerous for most kids as it is for adults, some studies have shown lingering effects in kids who have had virus, Hendrickson said.
"The best thing you can do to protect your kids is to get vaccinated yourself," he said. "Get your kids protected from rare cases of them getting ill, as well as protecting yourself from long-term complications from the disease we don't know about."
The vaccine is safe for those who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant or breastfeeding, and there have not been increased rates of miscarriage or complications among vaccinated pregnant people, Hendrickson said.
The Child and Adolescent Clinic is not yet vaccinating patients at its Longview office because of challenges with storing and using the Pfizer vaccine before it expires, Hendrickson said. The clinic also is working with other organizations to vaccinate people elsewhere, he said.