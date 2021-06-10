COVID-19 vaccination varies among ages, regions of Cowlitz County

As COVID-19 vaccination has slowed statewide, some age groups and regions of Cowlitz County have seen larger increases in residents receiving the vaccine than others over the past three weeks.

From May 17 to June 5, the percent of Cowlitz County residents who initiated vaccination increased from 40% to about 43%, and those fully vaccinated increased nearly 10%, from 28% to 37.7%, according to a county data report.

The county is about on par with the state for residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine, but saw more residents becoming fully vaccinated during the three-week period than the state.

The percent of Washington residents initiating vaccination increased from 47.5% as of May 17 to 51% as of June 5. Fully vaccinated residents jumped from 38% to 44.7% during the same time.

Gov. Jay Inslee said in a press conference Wednesday the state is getting close to fully reopening, with about 66% of residents 16 years old and older initiating vaccination. That total is higher than the percentage reported by the state Department of Health because it includes about 152,000 residents who received vaccines through the Department of Defense or Veterans Affairs, Inslee said.