COVID-19 vaccination rate lags among Cowlitz County youth as cases increase

County residents 65 years old and older have the highest vaccine coverage at about 69%, according to the health department. The vaccination rate drops to 57% among those 50 to 64 years old, to 46% for residents 35 to 49 years old, to 36% among 18- to 34-year-olds and 21% in youths 12 to 17 years old.

Krager said it’s “a little surprising” the rate among youth isn’t higher. The Pfizer vaccine has been available to all 16- and 17-year-olds since mid-April and opened up to 12- to 15-year-olds in May.

“People are clearly taking into account that the younger you are, the less you’re at risk for severe illness,” he said. “Since the beginning of the pandemic the message has been clear that the risk of serious complications for young people is really low, which is a great thing. But that along with a lot of misinformation out there is making parents kind of pause.”

Krager said although it’s rare, children and young adults are hospitalized and die from COVID-19.