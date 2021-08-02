COVID-19 vaccination rate lags among Cowlitz County youth as cases increase

COVID-19 vaccination rates are lagging among Cowlitz County’s youngest residents eligible for the shot, concerning health officials as cases increase, the delta variant spreads and a new school year approaches.
“Part of getting vaccinated is trying to protect the entire community, including preserving hospital capacity,” said Cowlitz County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager. “I haven’t been as worried about it since March 2020. We have staffing issues, increase of other diseases leading to hospitalization, and we’re hearing from providers worried about a COVID-19 surge.”
In late July, the Washington State Nurses Association sent a letter to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center alleging insufficient staffing was creating unsafe working conditions. The hospital said “unprecedented patient volumes” are straining resources throughout the region.
Staff shortage at St. John prompts nurse union letter, hospital says high volume of patients causing strain
PeaceHealth St. John restricted visitors last week because of an increase in cases and “highly contagious variants,” according to a hospital press release. As of Monday, nine COVID-19 patients were admitted in the hospital.
Cowlitz County’s seven-day average of COVID-19 cases increased from 14 as of July 18 to 25 as of July 25, the most recent complete day, according to the state Department of Health.
As of Saturday, 48% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and about 44% were fully vaccinated.
County residents 65 years old and older have the highest vaccine coverage at about 69%, according to the health department. The vaccination rate drops to 57% among those 50 to 64 years old, to 46% for residents 35 to 49 years old, to 36% among 18- to 34-year-olds and 21% in youths 12 to 17 years old.
Krager said it’s “a little surprising” the rate among youth isn’t higher. The Pfizer vaccine has been available to all 16- and 17-year-olds since mid-April and opened up to 12- to 15-year-olds in May.
“People are clearly taking into account that the younger you are, the less you’re at risk for severe illness,” he said. “Since the beginning of the pandemic the message has been clear that the risk of serious complications for young people is really low, which is a great thing. But that along with a lot of misinformation out there is making parents kind of pause.”
Krager said although it’s rare, children and young adults are hospitalized and die from COVID-19.
About 2.1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 0.16% deaths are among Washington residents 19 and younger, according to the state Department of Health. In the United States, more than 525 children 17 years old and younger have died from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Monday, 611,050 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported.
“Kids are not supposed to die, they’re supposed to live the rest of their life, so any number is too many,” Krager said. “If we can take steps to prevent that, it’s important to do that.”
The long-term side effects of COVID-19 are still unclear and some infected children have persistent symptoms, Krager said.
“I’m not trying to guilt people into doing it, but want it to be in people’s minds that there’s a real risk,” he said. “There are tons of unknowns. It’s worth thinking, learning about it and taking steps to reduce risk.”
There is a small risk people who received the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may develop myocarditis, or heart inflammation, but most patients recovery quickly, Krager said. Cases mostly have occurred in people younger than 30 years old and most patients responded well to rest and minimal treatment, according to the state Department of Health.
Krager said he believes the risks from COVID-19 infection outweighs the risk from the vaccine.
“I think the calculus changes a little with delta given how quickly it’s spreading, how it probably causes more severe disease,” Krager said. “More young people are going to be sick as a rate and more young people are going to be sick in volume because so many more people going to be infected.”
Most area schools begin at the end of the month, and Krager said now is a good time for students to catch up on any vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine for eligible patients.
Krager said protection measures did a good job reducing cases and outbreaks in Cowlitz County schools, but he expects more transmission this year because of the delta variant.
Even though masks are required for students and teachers again this year, Krager said vaccination is still “critical” and the most effective protection against the virus.