COVID-19 testing demand surges in Cowlitz County

Most health-care facilities in the county offer COVID-19 testing, according to the county health department.

The main types of tests to detect COVID-19 infections are molecular tests and antigen tests, according to the state Department of Health.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Molecular tests, including PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, look for genetic material from the virus that causes COVID-19. Results take longer, but are the most accurate available, according to the department.

Rapid antigen tests look for certain proteins on the virus surface. The results are faster, but are less accurate in most circumstances. The department advises people get a confirming molecular test if the antigen test is positive or if they are symptomatic and the antigen test is negative.

Walgreens and Rite Aid in Longview offer free tests, but are booked a few days out, Donahue said. People can make appointments for a COVID-19 test on the companies’ websites. Walgreens offers molecular tests and two types of rapid tests, according to its website.

Pacific Urgent Care in Longview offers rapid COVID-19 testing on a first-come first-serve basis for people with symptoms or who have been exposed for at least five days, according to the clinic’s voicemail.