COVID-19 outbreaks, deaths decrease but persist at Cowlitz County long-term care facilities

Outbreaks at Cowlitz County long-term care facilities have decreased over the past couple months but are still happening and leading to deaths, according to the health department.

“They’re happening less often, which we think in large part is because of vaccines,” county deputy health officer Dr. Steve Krager said. “But not everyone in the facilities is vaccinated, including residents and staff, so there are still risks in these places. We’ve loosened visitation, but a lot of safety measures are still in place, which is appropriate.”

Seven of the 16 confirmed COVID-19 deaths Cowlitz County Health and Human Services reported in April and May were connected to a long-term care facility, which could be a nursing home, assisted living or an adult family home.

The county Thursday reported nine new confirmed cases and two new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s, both with underlying conditions and not hospitalized.

The man in his 80s was connected to a long-term care facility, according to the health department.

Staff and residents at long-term care facilities were among the first in the state to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Overall, most have higher rates of vaccination but aren’t completely immune from outbreaks, Krager said.