COVID-19 outbreak at WestRock infects at least 10 employees, 1 has died

At least 10 WestRock employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, and one employee died from complications of the virus, according to Cowlitz County Health and Human Services.

“We send our deepest sympathy to the family for their loss,” Communications Manager Stefanie Donahue said in a statement Thursday. “We are working in close partnership with WestRock to notify anyone who may have been exposed and to make sure all cases are isolated.”

The county was notified of six COVID-19 cases among workers April 16, and an additional four cases have been identified since then, Donahue said. The department is not providing additional details on the cases to protect patients’ privacy and confidentiality.

“This is should be a reminder for us all to continue taking preventative measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to get vaccinated,” Donahue said.

WestRock Spokesperson Courtney James said the company is working with the county on contact tracing, and the mill is following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines when an employee tests positive.