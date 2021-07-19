COVID-19 outbreak at PeaceHealth Southwest infects 10 patients, four staff

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center and Clark County Public Health are investigating the source of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Vancouver hospital after four healthcare workers and 10 patients tested positive over the last few days.

Dr. Lawrence Neville, chief medical officer, said during a press briefing Monday that of the 14 cases, one healthcare worker and four patients were fully vaccinated. All patients had tested negative when first admitted to the hospital.

The first patient linked to the outbreak tested positive on July 10 during surveillance testing, when the hospital checks patients five days after they are admitted and again in another seven days — if they are still hospitalized. PeaceHealth subsequently tested all inpatients in the unit and found nine more who were infected, Neville said.

During the investigation, four healthcare workers tested positive. Two were unvaccinated, one was partially vaccinated and one was fully vaccinated, he said.

Those fully vaccinated did not show any COVID-19 symptoms, Neville said. Symptoms among the unvaccinated people range from “very mild” to more severe but none currently require ICU-level care, he said.