COVID-19, lack of providers, insurance confusion deter Medicaid patients from seeing a dentist

The drive from Vancouver to Longview was worth it for Nakia Aalvik. She needed a dental appointment for herself and for her two children.
Before Monday, it had been more than a year since the 29-year-old, her 3-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter had their teeth checked. Aalvik said the delay was in part due to the pandemic and due to the difficulty of finding a clinic that takes Medicaid patients.
“Last time, I drove hours to get there,” she said. “With kids, it makes things 10-times harder.”
The family took turns getting their teeth checked and fluoride varnish applied in the SmileMobile, a bus parked in the Cowlitz Tribal Health Clinic on Monday.
“It was great,” Aalvik said after her appointment. “It was so nice because it’s been awhile since I could have a check up.”
It was reassuring to hear her children didn’t have any problems with their teeth, despite it being her daughter’s first appointment.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed dental care for many patients, but even before the pandemic more than half of all state and Cowlitz County residents on Medicaid didn’t use their dental benefits, according to the State Health Care Authority. Dentists and oral health programs say people don’t realize they have dental coverage or they can’t find a place that takes Medicaid.
Without the clinic, Aalvik, a Cowlitz Indian Tribe member, said she would have had a similar problem finding medical and dental care for her children.
“It isn’t always easy getting dentist appointments, so this is a great opportunity,” she said. “They don’t normally do dental here, so I took full advantage of it.”
Connecting to care
The SmileMobile and other state and local programs help Medicaid clients better understand what services are covered and find dental clinics that take their insurance. The bus has traveled across the state since 1995 and visited Cowlitz County many times.
“We’re really trying to be in communities where there is a need and getting people connected,” said Senior Program Officer Karri Amundson.
Apart from providing dental services, the SmileMobile’s major function is referring patients to a local clinic through Dental Link or the Access to Baby and Child Dentistry program for those 6 and younger, Amundson said. The programs, run by the Arcora Foundation, help patients find clinics that take their insurance or provide services on a sliding scale for the uninsured.
Amundson said there is a need statewide for more providers to accept Medicaid patients.
So far in 2021, 11 Cowlitz County dental providers serving those 20 and younger billed Medicaid claims, down from 12 in 2020 and 13 in 2019, according to the Health Care Authority. In 2019, 11 providers serving patients 21 and older billed Medicaid, compared to 10 in 2020 and 2021.
Federally-qualified health centers, like Cowlitz Family Health Center, that mostly serve people with Medicaid or who are uninsured, may be behind because of COVID, Amundson said.
Family Health Center has three dental clinics, in Longview, Woodland and Ocean Park. The organization primarily sees patients on Apple Health or who are uninsured, said Dental Director Dr. David Meyers.
Meyers said many patients are behind on care and may have gotten out of the habit of coming in regularly. At the beginning of the pandemic, many people didn’t want to leave home, he said. Some do not want to come to appointments because face masks are still required in healthcare facilities.
“We see a large number of no-shows, but it’s unclear how many are related to the pandemic,” he said.
The organization is also short staffed and has several positions open that it would “love to fill so that we could help to see the number of patients that need care,” Meyers said.
Some Family Health Center patients don’t realize they have dental coverage through state insurance, and the coverage can be quite complex, Meyers said.
In Washington and Cowlitz County, 38.8% of Medicaid clients received dental services in 2018, according to the Health Care Authority.
About 24% of Cowlitz County Medicaid patients 21 and older were accessing dental care in 2018, slightly above the state average of 22.5%.
The rate was higher among people 20 and younger, with about 56% of state and Cowlitz County residents on Medicaid receiving dental care in 2018. For eligible Cowlitz County children 5 and younger, 61% accessed dental care, compared to about 54% statewide.
The state attributes the higher rate among young children to the Access to Baby and Child Dentistry program, which connects low-income families on Medicaid to specially-trained dentists in their communities.
Youth and Family Link operates the program in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties. Community Program Coordinator Emiley Siters said staff reach out to all families with eligible children on Medicaid and connect them to a dentist office that takes their insurance. Siters said they ask if the family needs other resources, such as transportation or translation services, to help schedule appointments.
Siters said before the pandemic, the program was easy to run in Cowlitz County because two large pediatric dentists, Happy Kids Dentistry and Harbor Kids Dental and Orthodontics, accepted Medicaid patients.
COVID-19 effectively shut down the program for several months. Although dentists have been up and running for more than a year, some are seeing budget and staffing shortfalls, limiting participation in the program.
Link receives a list of eligible families from the Health Care Authority to reach out to, but Siters said the program’s most successful outreach is at community events and resource fairs. With those canceled it’s been difficult to get the word out, she said.
Link also operates Oral Health Connections, a pilot program to test the benefits of increased oral health services to diabetic or pregnant Medicaid patients, in Cowlitz County.
Siters said it’s more difficult to get dentists to participate in the program because they are recovering from the pandemic and focusing on regular services.
‘A critical component of overall health’
Cowlitz Tribal Health Wellness and Diabetes Coordinator Alyssa Fine said she requested the SmileMobile as part of efforts to improve oral health for diabetes patients, but anyone is welcome to make an appointment.
The tribe sent out an email blast and postcard alerting members about the SmileMobile, as well as posted information on social media and gave it out in person.
Fine said in a survey earlier this year, tribal members listed cost and travel time as the main barriers to dental care. The tribal clinic doesn’t offer dental services, so patients see local dentists, attend free clinics or travel to other tribal clinics that take patients from other tribes, she said.
It’s sometimes difficult for patients to find a local dentist they are comfortable with who also takes Medicaid, Fine said.
While some don’t realize they have dental coverage under Medicaid, many patients are hesitant to go to the doctor because they are confused about their health insurance.
“We see it all the time, not just with dental, but with medical, pharmacy coverage,” she said. “It’s one of the biggest things we have to assist patients with overcoming barriers to access care.”
Clinic staff work with patients to understand their needs and explain what is covered under their insurance, Fine said.
Often people consider dental health as disconnected from overall health because of how insurance is broken up, but it’s not, Fine said.
“Oral healthcare is such a critical component of overall physical health,” she said. “For patients with diabetes, it affects their blood sugar, heart health, so I encourage my patients to not delay care and make sure they are getting the care they need to protect their teeth and overall health.”