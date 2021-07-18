COVID-19, lack of providers, insurance confusion deter Medicaid patients from seeing a dentist

Federally-qualified health centers, like Cowlitz Family Health Center, that mostly serve people with Medicaid or who are uninsured, may be behind because of COVID, Amundson said.

Family Health Center has three dental clinics, in Longview, Woodland and Ocean Park. The organization primarily sees patients on Apple Health or who are uninsured, said Dental Director Dr. David Meyers.

Meyers said many patients are behind on care and may have gotten out of the habit of coming in regularly. At the beginning of the pandemic, many people didn’t want to leave home, he said. Some do not want to come to appointments because face masks are still required in healthcare facilities.

“We see a large number of no-shows, but it’s unclear how many are related to the pandemic,” he said.

The organization is also short staffed and has several positions open that it would “love to fill so that we could help to see the number of patients that need care,” Meyers said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some Family Health Center patients don’t realize they have dental coverage through state insurance, and the coverage can be quite complex, Meyers said.

In Washington and Cowlitz County, 38.8% of Medicaid clients received dental services in 2018, according to the Health Care Authority.