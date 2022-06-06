COVID-19 hospitalizations up in state, Cowlitz County

Following an increase in cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen statewide — not as dramatically as in the past but enough for hospital officials to urge people to take precautions to prevent straining the healthcare system.

Cowlitz County has seen ups and downs in its hospitalization rate over the past month, according to Department of Health data.

The county recorded 10.9 per 100,000 from May 22 to 28, the most recent available data. That's up from 6.3 per 100,000 the previous week, but down slightly from 11.8 per 100,000 from May 9 to May 15, the highest rate since February.

PeaceHealth St. John had five COVID-19 patients as of Monday. In June, the number has decreased from higher rates in May, but the virus is "absolutely still in our communities," said Debra Carnes, PeaceHealth spokesperson.

Right now most Cowlitz County residents hospitalized for COVID-19 are over 65 because of higher age-related risk, more medical issues and waning immunity, said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer. That's why health officials recommended a second booster vaccine for those 50 and older, he said.

The county will likely see a bump in COVID-19 deaths reported over the next few weeks following this increase in hospitalizations, Krager said.

"People who are ill enough to be hospitalized are still at risk of dying from COVID-19," he said.

Two Cowlitz County residents died of COVID-19 in March, three died in April and four died so far in May, according to Cowlitz County health department.

State hospitalizations

Statewide, hospitalizations may be starting to flatten. Washington recorded 6.8 new admissions per 100,000 people from May 22 to 28, about the same rate as the last couple weeks.

Hospitals had about 600 COVID-19 patients at the end of last week, a 10% increase from the previous week, and more than double April's average, said Cassie Sauer, Washington State Hospital Association CEO, during a press briefing.

Most people are not getting as sick as during previous COVID-19 waves, Sauer said. More residents have some immunity vaccination or a past infection and doctors have a better understanding of the disease and more effective treatments, she said.

"We don't want people to think, 'It's not a big deal, I don't care if I get COVID, I don't need to be careful about it,'" Sauer said. "It's still something you don't want to get, and we want to urge you to do everything you can to protect yourself. And we also want to protect the healthcare system so it's available for people who need it."

Sauer said beyond the risk of illness, COVID-19 infection could lead to long COVID, a "massive life interruption" because of isolation and quarantine requirements, or spreading the virus to someone more vulnerable.

Although hospitals aren't seeing as many COVID-19 patients as before, they remain full for a variety of reasons, including few hospital beds per capita, patients needing more care after delays, and long-term patients with barriers to being discharged, Sauer said.

"That's part of why we're asking people to protect themselves from COVID to help us make sure we are not swamped and that there's room in the hospital for people who need care for other conditions," she said.

Hospital officials stressed there is room for people who need care, and encouraged people to come in if they need to.

Case counts

After rising slowly since March, COVID-19 cases statewide and in Cowlitz County have potentially flattened. Cases may decrease in the next few weeks, but it's hard to know for sure, Krager said.

The state recorded 263 cases per 100,000 from May 22 to May 28, and Cowlitz County recorded about 155 cases per 100,000.

Krager said COVID-19 activity is higher than reported because more people are relying on home tests. Cowlitz County's true case rate is likely closer to the delta wave, which peaked at a seven-day rate of 630 cases per 100,000 in mid-August, he said. The case rate during the omicron wave this winter peaked at a seven-day rate of nearly 1,600 cases in early mid-January.

"We haven't approached the first omicron wave, but there's a lot of COVID-19 happening right now," Krager said.

Protection from vaccinations and prior infection has reduced hospitalizations, but illness is still causing more disruption in people's everyday lives, Krager said. The county has seen more cases in schools and workplace outbreaks, he said.

The infectiousness of the new omicron subvariants are contributing to the higher case rates because some people who got COVID-19 earlier this year are getting reinfected, Krager said.

Vaccination is the most important thing people can do to protect themselves, followed by masking in crowded settings, testing when symptoms appear, and seeking treatment early on, Krager said. The antiviral Paxlovid is widely available at local pharmacies and greatly reduces risk of hospitalization for eligible patients, he said.

