COVID-19 cases, variants increase statewide; Cowlitz County vaccine site to open Sunday

State health officials Wednesday announced a new goal to administer 90,000 COVID-19 vaccines per day, as COVID-19 cases and variants increase statewide.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah announced the state’s new goal, doubling the state’s first benchmark of 45,000 doses first met in early March.

Although the state is making progress with vaccinations, a majority of counties are seeing cases increase, Shah said.

“The challenge we’re having right now is we cannot vaccinate our way out of increasing disease levels,” said Deputy Secretary of Health Lacy Fehrenbach. “We are going to have to use the tools that are available to all of us to slow the spread.”

Cowlitz County reported 15 new cases Wednesday and two new COVID-19 deaths, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s who both had underlying conditions. The woman was not hospitalized and was connected to a long-term care facility. The man was hospitalized.

Cases level off

The county’s weekly case counts increased sharply since mid-March but may have leveled off recently, according the health department’s weekly report. The county saw an average 26 new confirmed and probable cases per day from April 4-10, compared to 31 the previous week.