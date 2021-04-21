COVID-19 cases, variants increase statewide; Cowlitz County vaccine site to open Sunday

State health officials Wednesday announced a new goal to administer 90,000 COVID-19 vaccines per day, as COVID-19 cases and variants increase statewide.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah announced the state’s new goal, doubling the state’s first benchmark of 45,000 doses first met in early March.
Although the state is making progress with vaccinations, a majority of counties are seeing cases increase, Shah said.
“The challenge we’re having right now is we cannot vaccinate our way out of increasing disease levels,” said Deputy Secretary of Health Lacy Fehrenbach. “We are going to have to use the tools that are available to all of us to slow the spread.”
Cowlitz County reported 15 new cases Wednesday and two new COVID-19 deaths, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s who both had underlying conditions. The woman was not hospitalized and was connected to a long-term care facility. The man was hospitalized.
Cases level off
The county’s weekly case counts increased sharply since mid-March but may have leveled off recently, according the health department’s weekly report. The county saw an average 26 new confirmed and probable cases per day from April 4-10, compared to 31 the previous week.
The spike is most pronounced in ages 20-49 years old and Longview, Kelso and Castle Rock residents, according to the report. Weekly case counts have about tripled in these groups.
Weekly case counts have increased to a lesser extent among those 50-to-64-years-old, youth under 20 and residents of eastern rural areas of the county, including Ariel, Cougar, Silver Lake and Toutle, according to the report.
New COVID-19 hospital admissions began to increase in mid-March and are above the state’s per-capita average, the report states.
COVID-19 cases are also increasing across the river, and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown moved Columbia County to “high risk,” effective Friday. The county recorded 240 new cases per 100,000 people from April 3-17, up from 204 per 100,000 the prior two-week period.
The change reduces capacity from 50% to 25% for restaurants, churches, indoor entertainment. Retail stores’ capacity also decreased from 75% to 50%.
Columbia County qualifies for the “extreme risk” category but is placed at “high risk” because the statewide hospitalization threshold for extreme risk hasn’t been met, according to a press release.
Increasing variants
Washington has also seen a 32% increase in specimens testing positive for COVID-19 variants in the past week, Shah said. The state tracks eight “variants of concern” and “variants of interest” identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Early evidence shows the five “variants of concern” are more transmissible and some may lead to more severe illness, according to the CDC.
The state is sequencing about 10% of cases, including re-infections and breakthrough cases, when a vaccinated person becomes infected, said Acting State Health Officer Scott Lindquist.
Lindquist said the United Kingdom variant, B.1.1.7, is now the predominant variant among new cases. The UK variant also is the most common variant circulating in the United States, according to the CDC.
Among sequenced cases from March 21 to April 3, 35.5% were the UK variant, up from 23% from March 7 to March 20, according to the state’s weekly variant report.
Lindquist said the state also has seen a “disturbing” increase in the P.1 variant, first detected in travelers from Brazil, from “small numbers” to 7% of the state’s variant cases this week.
The variant spreads more easily and while it is still covered by the vaccine, infection tends to be more severe, Lindquist said.
Cowlitz County’s variant numbers haven’t changed since last week’s report. Sequencing has detected one UK variant case, seven B.1.427 variant cases and three B.1.429 variant cases, according to the report.
Lindquist said he is less worried about cases and variants spreading from travel because “these variants are here.”
“It’s not the travel I’m most focused on, its the lax restrictions people are taking,” he said.
Lindquist and Shah said people need to continue precautions of distancing, wearing masks and not gathering with others.
“We are close to turning the corner in the state of Washington, but we are seeing the beginning of a fourth wave. That means people need to hang on longer,” Shah said. “Until we have more people vaccinated, we are still vulnerable.”
Vaccines
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Sunday at the Event Center. Providers will have enough staff and supplies to administer about 1,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. People 16 and older can sign up at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/covidvaccine.
About 830 people received their first dose at the site Sunday, according to the county. After this week, the vaccination site will provide second doses only for the next three weeks. Second-dose appointments are scheduled for the same time, day of week and location as first-dose appointments exactly three weeks later.
About 24.6%, 27,175 people, of Cowlitz County residents were fully vaccinated as of Saturday. More than 34,990 residents, or 31.7%, had received one dose.
As of Saturday, 1.9 million, or 25%, Washington residents were fully vaccinated.
Along with setting the new goal of 90,000 doses per day, Shah said the state is working to address gaps in equitable vaccine distribution.
Vaccine supply is an ongoing challenge, Shah said. The state expects the receive more than 370,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine next week.
The state is waiting for updated guidance from the CDC on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state paused administering the single-dose vaccine last week after six of the 6.8 million people who received it developed a rare and severe blood clot.
