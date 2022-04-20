COVID-19 cases tick up in Cowlitz County, state; health officials focus on hospitalizations

Cowlitz County is seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases, similar to the state, but hospitalizations and deaths remain low.

State health officials said Wednesday they are focusing less on case counts and more on new variants, outbreaks, hospitalizations and deaths.

“The most important thing for us is the healthcare capacity,” said Secretary of Health Umair Shah during a press briefing. “We have seen a slight uptick in cases overall, but no change in severe disease related to hospitalizations and deaths.”

Shah attributed the recent increase in cases to the predominance of omicron subvariant BA.2, which is more transmissible, and relaxing restrictions and precautions. As of early April, the subvariant accounted for about 90% of sequenced cases in the state, he said.

Statewide, the case rate increased from a low of about 40 per 100,00 in mid-March to 84.7 per 100,000 from April 5 to April 11.

Cowlitz County’s case rate remains below the state’s, but has increased slightly over the last month to 35.3 cases per 100,000 from April 5 to April 11. The county recorded an average of five new cases per day, according to the county health department.

County residents 80 and older have the highest case and hospitalization rates, which may be partly because they get tested more, according to the health department.

The county recorded 2.7 new hospitalizations per 100,000 from April 5 to April 11, or three admissions over those seven days. That’s up from the end of last month when new hospitalizations hit zero, but the rate has remained relatively steady since dropping below 5 per 100,000 in early March.

Statewide, hospitalizations have remained flat for the past month, with 1.9 new admissions per 100,000 from April 5 to April 11.

The state health department hasn’t seen any evidence that it needs to reinstate requirements, such as indoor masking, Shah said.

Residents concerned about COVID-19 activity know what protection measures they can take — including masking, distancing and vaccination — to lower their risk of illness, said Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist.

Lindquist and Shah recommended those eligible get a booster dose to help best protect against severe illness. People should get the dose when they become eligible, rather than waiting until before a trip or event, Shah said.

Everyone 12 and older is eligible for a booster dose five months after completing vaccination. Those 50 and older and people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised eligible for a second booster four months after the first.

Statewide, 58.5% of eligible residents had received a booster as of Monday. About 68% of all residents had completed their primary vaccination series.

About 53% of eligible Cowlitz County residents had received a booster, and 62.2% of all residents completed their primary series.

