COVID-19 cases near record levels in Cowlitz County

Case counts began increasing around July 10 and steadily increased until Cowlitz County was seeing near-record case numbers. There were 400 cases reported in the county between Aug. 2 and Aug. 6, according to the county health department.

Hospitalizations increased at the same time, setting a record recently as 27 Cowlitz County residents were hospitalized in a seven-day span.

The delta variant of the virus was responsible for more than 80% of Washington COVID cases, according to the state Department of Health. Cowlitz County only gets genetic analysis on a small fraction of COVID samples, but Krager was sure the mutated form of COVID was just as dominant here.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What’s happening in Cowlitz County is what delta looks like: a lot of cases happening and larger outbreaks of cases than we were used to, all happening more quickly because of how contagious it is,” Krager said.

Krager said some of the biggest outbreaks the county had seen recently were from youth camps, where the vast majority of kids are too young to be vaccinated or whose parents have chosen against vaccination. County health officials also were tracing outbreaks at businesses and small get-togethers that were held indoors.