COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to drop; hospital leaders recommend masks after March 12

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease statewide and in Cowlitz County ahead of the end of the indoor mask mandate at the end of next week.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped 23% to 960 last week from 1,248 the week before, said Taya Briley, Washington State Hospital Association executive vice president, during a press briefing Tuesday.

The average number of COVID patients on ventilators fell 31% from 91 to 62 last week, she said.

"We are thankful for these trends and that the downward trends are leading to decompression for hospitals," Briley said.

Hospitals are working through a backlog of delayed procedures, taking urgent cases first but also considering how long a patient may need a bed, Briley said.

Washington recorded 12.1 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, more than half the peak rate in mid-January.

Cowlitz County's COVID-19 hospitalization rate has remained steady for the last few weeks, with 21.7 admissions per 100,000 people from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15. The rate may begin to decrease, as PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center's COVID-19 patient census has fallen over the past two weeks.

The county's COVID-19 cases continue to decline, with 249 new cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15. That's down from about 418 per 100,000 the previous week.

Wahkiakum County reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 308, with seven potentially active. The county health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be potentially active.

COVID-19 case rates are falling statewide, with 241 cases per 100,000 from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15.

Despite the improvements, virus activity is not low enough or stable enough to consider COVID to be endemic — or constantly present in a population — said Dr. Santiago Neme, clinical associate professor of medicine and infectious diseases at the University of Washington Medicine.

Washington's seven-day case rate is more than seven times lower than it was at the omicron peak but is not much lower than previous peaks last fall and winter.

"We're still having a significant number of cases in the community," Neme said. "They're much lower and very encouraging but we're still not at a steady state where you can actually anticipate when cases will rise, when cases will drop."

Hospital leaders have concerns about the upcoming end to the statewide mask mandate and recommend people continue wearing them inside. On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the requirement would end March 12.

"We understand the desire to resume a more normal way of living with COVID and have some concerns about what this could mean if COVID case trends being increasing again," Briley said.

