COVID-19 boosters now available to Cowlitz County children

Cowlitz County children who received a COVID-19 vaccine late last fall are now eligible for a booster dose, after federal and state health officials on Friday expanded Pfizer booster eligibility to include 5- to 11-year-olds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the booster for those 5 and older based on data from an ongoing trial showing an increased level of antibodies one month after the shot, according to the agency.

“The CDC’s announcement is welcome news as we continue to do everything we can to keep Washingtonians of all ages safe,” said Umair Shah, state Secretary of Health, in a statement. “This pandemic is not over and we must continue to use the tools at our disposal. This includes masking, therapeutics, vaccinations and – of course – boosters."

While children often have more mild cases of COVID-19, they still can become severely ill and be hospitalized, according to the Department of Health.

Washington state began rolling out pediatric COVID-19 vaccines in early November. The pediatric vaccine is a smaller dose than the vaccine approved for those 12 and older and requires two doses given three weeks apart. The Pfizer vaccine is the only type approved for those younger than 18.

COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are available at Child and Adolescent Clinic, PeaceHealth's and Kaiser Permanente's Longview clinics and many pharmacies. Residents can search for locations at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

In the state and Cowlitz County, children 5- to 11-years-old have the lowest vaccination rate of any age group. About 14% of Cowlitz County children in that age group are fully vaccinated, compared to 32% statewide as of Saturday — a difference of roughly 19 percentage points.

In Cowlitz County, about 38% of 12- to 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated and roughly 20% of those eligible have received a booster dose. This age group has been eligible for boosters since January.

Booster dose uptake in the county increases with age, with 26% of eligible 18- to 34-year-olds, 35% of 35- to 49-year-olds, 51% of 50- to 64-year-olds and 68% of those 65 and older receiving one as of Saturday.

Overall, about 62% of Cowlitz County residents have received at least one shot and 57% have received the primary series as of Saturday. About 54% of residents 12 and older, who are eligible for a booster, have received one.

Statewide, 68% of residents have received the shots needed before boosters and about 59% of those 12 and older, who are eligible, have received a booster as of Saturday.

Booster timeline

The Department of Health recommends people 5 and older who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine get a booster at least five months after receiving their primary doses.

Those who initially received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive a booster at least two months after the first dose. Everyone who got a primary dose and booster of the J&J vaccine can get an additional booster of either Pfizer or Moderna, according to the Department of Health.

Everyone 50 and older and certain immunocompromised individuals 12 and older can get another booster after four months.

Those moderately or severely immunocompromised could receive an additional dose 28 days after their second vaccine shot, and then be eligible for two boosters, meaning they could receive five doses total of Pfizer or Moderna or four if they received an initial dose of J&J, according to the Department of Health.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.