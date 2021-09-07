County to declare emergency to get refrigerated trailer as COVID deaths overwhelm coroner, funeral homes

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with more than 1,600 inpatients as of Tuesday morning, said Cassie Sauer, Washington State Hospital Association chief executive officer, in a press briefing. The number of patients on ventilators increased to 251, a 34% jump from last week, she said.

As of Tuesday morning, PeaceHealth St. John had 41 COVID-19 patients, down from an average of 48 for Saturday, Sunday and Monday and 62 on Friday. PeaceHealth spokesperson Querin said the hospital is hopeful the decrease in patients is the beginning of a downward trend, but it's hard to say for sure. He said St. John is not providing the number of patients on ventilators, but confirmed it has enough staff and equipment to meet the local demand.

Davidson said he's sending staff to the hospital to "bio seal" all the bodies, even if the patient did not have COVID-19, to keep coroner and funeral home staff safe from possible contaminants.

The coroner's office doesn't test all the bodies it receives from the hospital for the virus, but many were coming from the COVID-19 units over the weekend, he said.

The coroner doesn't have jurisdiction over most of those who die in the hospital, but Davidson said his office is looking into several deaths over the weekend of people who had COVID and died at home.