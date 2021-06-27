County health officials, organizations working to address racial gap in COVID vaccinations

Lopez Werth said the council used the grant to hire people who are bilingual, speaking English and Spanish or Chuukese. Language has been a barrier, as well as confusion over eligibility, finding time to get the vaccine and concerns about citizenship and health insurance, she said.

“We’ve made it clear that it doesn’t matter if you are a citizen or what your immigration status is,” Lopez Werth said. “You don’t need ID or insurance. It’s just show up and you can get a vaccination.”

At the clinics, the staff and volunteers welcome people and make them feel comfortable, Lopez Werth said. For those with limited English, translators help the medical staff ask registration questions, review health information and explain to attendees what is going on.

When Annette Sinem brought her brothers to the vaccine clinic at St. Rose in early May, she left with a job as a vaccine outreach specialist for the council. Sinem, who speaks Chuukese and English, was translating for people at the clinic, she said.

Sinem said she enjoys helping people and has been encouraging others in the Chuukese community to get the vaccine.

“It’s good to get vaccinated to get rid of these masks and so we’ll all be safe,” she said.