 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Community agencies holding COVID-19 vaccine event at Woodland High School Saturday

  • 0
Woodland COVID-19 vaccine event

People planning to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the event are asked to scan the QR code on this flier to register. 

 Contributed

Residents can receive free COVID-19 vaccines and community resources at an outreach event in Woodland this weekend.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Woodland High School. 

All three types of vaccines will be available, including smaller doses for children 11 years old and younger and booster shots for eligible people 12 and older. Anyone planning to get a vaccine is asked to register in advance by scanning the QR code on the flier attached to this story or at https://bit.ly/3GE8s07

Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases holding steady at high rate

Youth and Family Link is partnering with several organizations to hold the event, including Medical Teams International, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, the League of United Latin American Citizens Southwest Washington, CHOICE Regional Health Network, Community Health Plan of Washington, Cascade Pacific Action Alliance, Amerigroup, the Southwest Washington Equity Coalition and the Southwest Washington Accountable Community of Health.

People are also reading…

Medical Teams International will provide free adult dental care on a first-come first-serve basis. The event will include community resources, raffles and giveaways. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Groundbreaking spinal implant could be the key to helping paralysed patients to walk again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News