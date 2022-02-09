Community agencies holding COVID-19 vaccine event at Woodland High School Saturday

Residents can receive free COVID-19 vaccines and community resources at an outreach event in Woodland this weekend.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Woodland High School.

All three types of vaccines will be available, including smaller doses for children 11 years old and younger and booster shots for eligible people 12 and older. Anyone planning to get a vaccine is asked to register in advance by scanning the QR code on the flier attached to this story or at https://bit.ly/3GE8s07.

Youth and Family Link is partnering with several organizations to hold the event, including Medical Teams International, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, the League of United Latin American Citizens Southwest Washington, CHOICE Regional Health Network, Community Health Plan of Washington, Cascade Pacific Action Alliance, Amerigroup, the Southwest Washington Equity Coalition and the Southwest Washington Accountable Community of Health.

Medical Teams International will provide free adult dental care on a first-come first-serve basis. The event will include community resources, raffles and giveaways.

