Common respiratory viruses spreading statewide, COVID activity remains flat

While COVID-19 activity in Washington and Cowlitz County remains relatively low, the region is seeing an uptick in respiratory viruses, according to health officials and the most recent surveillance data.

RSV, a common respiratory virus, is spreading statewide and nationally, with some areas of the country seeing a bump in related emergency department visits and hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The increase in respiratory virus infections is driving up emergency department visits at Seattle Children’s Hospital and Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, The Seattle Times reported on Wednesday.

With many hospitals already at high capacity, residents should take prevention efforts — like handwashing, covering coughs and staying home when sick — to prevent further strain on the system, said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, state chief science officer, during a Department of Health press briefing last week.

RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms that most people can recover from in a week or two, according to the CDC. The virus can cause more serious illness in infants and elderly people. Symptoms usually appear in stages, not all at once, and include coughing, runny nose, fever, wheezing and a decrease in appetite.

In Washington, influenza activity is minimal, but appears to be increasing, according to the Department of Health’s weekly influenza surveillance report.

The state has recorded two lab-confirmed influenza deaths of residents who were 50- to 64-years-old, according to the report. Last flu season, the state recorded 26 deaths total, compared to 114 in 2019-2020 and 245 the prior season.

State health officials encouraged residents to get a flu shot to help prevent severe illness and hospitalization.

COVID-19 activity remains flat, with the state recording about a seven-day average of 50 new cases per 100,000 people as of mid-October, compared to about 200 per 100,000 this time last year. The state recorded 3.8 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 during the same week.

Cowlitz County’s case rate was about half the state’s at 25 per 100,000. The county’s hospitalizations remain above the state average, at 4.5 per 100,000.

Immunity from vaccinations and exposure should mean less of a chance for big spikes like last year, said Secretary of Health Umair Shah during last week’s press briefing.

“That doesn’t mean it can’t happen, but we’re hopeful that we don’t see it happen,” he said.

COVID-19 activity is hard to predict, but it’s important to prepare for possibility of a surge in cases, Kwan-Gett said.

The department encourages eligible people to get the new bivalent booster, as any potential new strain will likely be more closely related to the omicron variant than the original virus, Kwan-Gett said. The bivalent boosters combine the original vaccine with BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variant spike protein components, according to state Department of Health.

“The more people that can get the updated COVID-19 booster, the more people we can keep out of the hospital, the more lives we can save, and the less severe and shorter duration of a surge,” Kwan-Gett said.