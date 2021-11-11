Columbia Wellness to take over crisis response for Wahkiakum County

Columbia Wellness will begin providing crisis services in Wahkiakum County on Sunday, taking over from the health department.

The crisis line and mobile outreach teams are available 24/7 to help people in the community experiencing a crisis due to mental health or substance abuse. Crisis staff are trained to evaluate for safety, de-escalate a crisis, provide information, as well as refer people to additional services as needed.

The Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services staff have been providing crisis services, including a phone line and mobile team, in addition to their other duties, said Duncan Cruickshank, operations manager.

Columbia Wellness and Willapa Behavioral Health have been helping recently, Cruickshank said. The county hasn't seen a large increase in crisis calls, but the mental health positions have been "increasingly hard to staff," he said.

Wahkiakum County is not contracting with Columbia Wellness directly, but will be subcontracting through the Great Rivers Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization to provide the crisis services, Cruickshank said.