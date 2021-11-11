Columbia Wellness to take over crisis response for Wahkiakum County

Columbia Wellness will begin providing crisis services in Wahkiakum County on Sunday, taking over from the health department.
The crisis line and mobile outreach teams are available 24/7 to help people in the community experiencing a crisis due to mental health or substance abuse. Crisis staff are trained to evaluate for safety, de-escalate a crisis, provide information, as well as refer people to additional services as needed.
The Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services staff have been providing crisis services, including a phone line and mobile team, in addition to their other duties, said Duncan Cruickshank, operations manager.
Columbia Wellness and Willapa Behavioral Health have been helping recently, Cruickshank said. The county hasn't seen a large increase in crisis calls, but the mental health positions have been "increasingly hard to staff," he said.
Wahkiakum County is not contracting with Columbia Wellness directly, but will be subcontracting through the Great Rivers Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization to provide the crisis services, Cruickshank said.
The state contracts with Great Rivers to provide crisis services and other state-funded, non-Medicaid behavioral health services in Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Pacific, Grays Harbor and Lewis counties.
Columbia Wellness provides crisis response services in Cowlitz and Grays Harbor counties.
Crisis teams mostly will be responding from Longview, but response time may speed up in some cases because Columbia Wellness has workers solely for crisis, Cruickshank said.
To reach Columbia Health mobile crisis, call 800-803-8833. People in Cowlitz County can also call 360-425-6064 and those in Grays Harbor can call 360-532-4357.