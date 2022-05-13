Childhood immunization rates in Cowlitz County, state decline during pandemic

A new report shows a statewide decline in routine childhood immunization rates during the pandemic, prompting health officials to encourage families to catch up or stay current on vaccinations.

In 2021, the state rate for routine vaccinations dropped 13% among children from pre-pandemic levels, which were measured from 2015 to 2019, according to the Washington State Department of Health report released Thursday. The rates do not include influenza or COVID-19 vaccines for children.

Rates declined among children 19-months to 12-years-old but increased slightly among 13- to 17-year-olds, according to the report. The decline was most noticeable in 19- to 35-month-olds.

Cowlitz County followed a similar trend, with the largest decrease among babies and toddlers and a small bump in vaccination among teens.

Longview's Child and Adolescent Clinic saw a decline in the number of parents bringing children in for regular "well-child" checkups, which can include routine vaccinations, over the last two years, said Blaine Tolby, pediatrician.

"People were reluctant to go into public spaces, whether that was restaurants or well-child visits," he said. "We're now on a project to recall folks to a safe and non-exposure atmosphere to get caught up."

Coverage by age

Statewide, the steepest decline in vaccine coverage was among the age group of 19-months to 35-months at 9.6%. The 4- to 6-year-old age group and 11- to 12-year-old age group had similar decreases, at 3.9% and 3.6%, respectively. Vaccination coverage increased 1.8% among youth 13- to 17-years-old.

In Cowlitz County, vaccination coverage among 19- to 35-month-olds declined 11.1% from June 2019 to December 2021. The county had a 9.1% decrease in 4- to 6-year-olds, 5.4% decrease in 11- to 12-year-olds and a 2.3% increase in 13- to 17-year-olds.

Coverage was calculated by dividing the number of vaccinated children by the total living in the state in that age group. The report uses data from the Washington State Immunization Information System voluntarily submitted by providers, which means numbers may be lower than true rates.

Local child vaccination rates The Washington State Department of Health reports a decrease in routine vaccinations for most Cowlitz County children from June 2019 to December 2021. -11%: 19- to 35-month-olds. - 9%: 4- to 6-year-olds. -5%: 11- to 12-year-olds. +2%: 13- to 17-year-olds.

The report also compares the number of doses administered in each age group in 2020 and 2021 to the pre-pandemic average.

Statewide, the number of vaccinations given to those 18 and younger began to sharply decline in March 2020, according to the report. The number improved slightly in 2021 but remained below average, with variations among age groups.

Vaccine requirements

In some cases, parents didn't bring their children to the Child and Adolescent clinic for vaccines unless they needed them for daycare or school, Tolby said. That's likely why the decline is larger among younger children not old enough for preschool, he said.

Still, some parents didn't keep up with shots for older children as well.

"We're seeing an awful lot of kids who would have gotten boosters before entering middle school who did not," Tolby said. "Turmoil had the school not really reviewing records to make sure they're up to date. But now we're seeing kids who are 12 instead of 11 and surprised because haven't been in for a while to have a couple shots due today. We're just slowly catching up on those."

To be enrolled in child care or preschool, children need certain vaccinations by 3 months, 5 months, 7 months, 16 months and 19 months, according to the Department of Health. Certain vaccines and boosters also are required before students enter kindergarten and before seventh grade. Students are not required to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Parents can submit exemptions for medical, religious or personal/philosophical reasons. In 2019, the Legislature removed the personal or philosophical exemption for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

Tolby and the state Department of Health recommend scheduling regular checkups early, rather than waiting until right before the school year.

"We’d like to have them spread year-round but we do get a burst of activity during the summer for kids who need a sports physical," he said. "We're already seeing a little push for next year. We do a steady recall to remind people who are due for a visit so we’ll have as many of those visit as possible during summer."

Like other healthcare facilities, masks are still required at Child and Adolescent Clinic to ensure staff and patient safety, Tolby said. The clinic has also set up a separate entrance and area for sick patients to avoid exposure, he said.

Parents and caregivers can check if their child is up to date on state immunization requirements on the Department of Health website. Vaccine requirement charts are available in a variety of languages at https://bit.ly/3sAUwQn.

Washington state provides all recommended childhood vaccines at no cost to children through the age of 18. Medicaid and most other insurance providers cover children's checkups at no cost.

