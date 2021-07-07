Child immunization rate remains high in Cowlitz County amid nationwide drop in routine inoculations

Cowlitz County appears to be bucking a nationwide trend of children falling behind on routine immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to local pediatricians and school districts.
Routine childhood vaccine administration for non-COVID inoculations across the country decreased from March to May 2020, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report. Though rates increased in the summer and fall, it was not enough to catch up, the report states.
PeaceHealth Medical Group in Longview also has not seen a significant decline in child immunization, Supervisor of Family Practice and Pediatrics Clinic Operations Alena Pisarchuk said in an email. The clinic consistently has a high rate of vaccination compared to other providers and credits healthcare staff encouraging immunization, she said.
"At each visit, regardless of the reason for the visit, families are given detailed information about their recommended vaccination schedule," Pisarchuk said. "The providers are compassionate when caring for families with vaccine hesitancy, and are always prepared to have thoughtful discussions backed by science and evidence-based practice."
PeaceHealth tracks patients who are coming due or are overdue for vaccinations and reaches out to their families via letters, phone calls, texts and messages through online patient portal, Pisarchuk said.
Child and Adolescent Clinic Pediatrician Blaine Tolby said the clinic also hasn't seen a drop off of patients coming in for immunizations over the past year. The clinic tries to schedule as many child wellness visits during the summer as possible, he said.
"We're fighting the nice weather and vacations and things but I think people who are on schedule, and that'd be the kids going from grade school to middle school, are coming in on a regular basis," Tolby said.
To be enrolled in child care or preschool, babies and children need certain vaccinations by 3 months, 5 months, 7 months, 16 months and 19 months, according to the Department of Health. Certain vaccines and boosters also are required before students enter kindergarten and before seventh grade.
Parents can submit exemptions for medical, religious or personal/philosophical reasons. In 2019, the Legislature passed a law removing the option for parents to submit a personal or philosophical exemption for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine after an outbreak of measles cases earlier in the year. Parents still can select a personal or philosophical exemption for other vaccines, but not for the MMR vaccine.
The law allows schools and child-care providers to exclude children who are not vaccinated, don’t have a certificate of exemption or who aren’t complying with an immunization schedule. Students not in compliance will have 30 days from the first day of attendance to provide required documentation. During that time, they can continue to go to school.
School data
During the 2020-2021 school year, 99.6% of Longview School District students were compliant, either fully vaccinated or with an exemption, according to data from the district. District Spokesman Rick Parrish said that's higher than last year because of the 2019 Legislative changes.
Kelso didn't have exact numbers but recorded a similar rate to the prior school year, said District Spokeswoman Michele Nerland.
At the start of the 2018-2019 school year, the most recent data available from the state Department of Health, about 92.8% of Cowlitz County K-12 students had complete vaccinations and about 4.6% had exemptions in 2018-2019, according to the department. The statewide average was 88.8% of K-12 students with complete vaccination and 4.8% with exemptions.
Of the exemptions among Cowlitz County students, about 3.4% were personal, 0.8% were medical and 0.5% were religious, according to the department.
Students aren't required to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but children 12 and older are eligible to receive a the Pfizer-19 vaccine at the same time as other shots, according to the health department.
Child and Adolescent Clinic Pediatrician Tolby said he's been "positively surprised" by the number of teens who want the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their families.