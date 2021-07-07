Child immunization rate remains high in Cowlitz County amid nationwide drop in routine inoculations

Child and Adolescent Clinic Pediatrician Blaine Tolby said the clinic also hasn't seen a drop off of patients coming in for immunizations over the past year. The clinic tries to schedule as many child wellness visits during the summer as possible, he said.

"We're fighting the nice weather and vacations and things but I think people who are on schedule, and that'd be the kids going from grade school to middle school, are coming in on a regular basis," Tolby said.

To be enrolled in child care or preschool, babies and children need certain vaccinations by 3 months, 5 months, 7 months, 16 months and 19 months, according to the Department of Health. Certain vaccines and boosters also are required before students enter kindergarten and before seventh grade.

Parents can submit exemptions for medical, religious or personal/philosophical reasons. In 2019, the Legislature passed a law removing the option for parents to submit a personal or philosophical exemption for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine after an outbreak of measles cases earlier in the year. Parents still can select a personal or philosophical exemption for other vaccines, but not for the MMR vaccine.

