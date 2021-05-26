Castle Rock leads Cowlitz County COVID-19 vaccination rates, rural southeastern areas trail

COVID-19 vaccination rates vary across Cowlitz County, with some areas seeing more than double the number of residents rolling up their sleeves than others.
Castle Rock has the highest rate of vaccination in the county, with 63% of residents initiating vaccination and 46% fully vaccinated, according to a county health department data report.
Rural southeast Cowlitz County, including Ariel and Cougar zip codes, has the lowest rate of vaccination, with 29% of residents initiating vaccination and 20% fully vaccinated, according to the report.
Ryderwood is the only other region with above-average vaccination coverage, where 54% of residents initiated vaccination and 36% fully vaccinated. Kalama is about average, and Longview, Woodland, Kelso and rural northeast and southeast regions of the county are below average, according to the report.
"Obviously, we want to get those numbers higher, closer to the state average," said County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager.
As of Saturday, about 49% of Washington residents had initiated vaccination and 41% were fully vaccinated. About 41% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 34% were fully vaccinated.
Many factors
Krager said the department doesn't know for sure why vaccination rates vary among the regions but can make some guesses. Age, chronic health conditions, political views and attitude about COVID-19 are predictors of whether someone is likely to get the vaccine, he said.
Differences in vaccine coverage based on age explain some difference in the rates by region, the report says. Ryderwood is a retirement community limited to residents 55 and older.
Krager said he expected some lower rates in rural areas because of political views and possibly because they haven't experienced as many infections.
The department has discussed surveying residents to get a deeper understanding of why some locations are lagging, Krager said. The breakdown shows some areas to target vaccine outreach and efforts, he said. In regions lagging behind, the health department may hold a mobile vaccine clinic there, advertise and build connections with community leaders.
Although COVID-19 vaccines are free to patients and providers, some Cowlitz County organizations are bearing other costs to administer the shots.
The health department has held mobile clinics in Longview and Kelso and is exploring holding some in Woodland and Cougar, Krager said. The department also plans to mail postcards to targeted areas, encouraging vaccination and explaining different options, he said.
"We’re trying to have patience with people as well," Krager said. "We're not trying to pressure people if they're not comfortable. We understand it will be a process."
Health impact
Krager said people need to talk about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination more, not just protecting from the disease, but safely being able to go into stores and in public without wearing a face mask.
"I worry that we're going to start seeing a discrepancy in cases and rates and hospitalizations and deaths between counties that have higher vaccination rates and other counties that don't," he said.
The clearest example of the connection between cases and vaccinations is King County, which has about 73% of residents 16 and older initiated vaccination as of Saturday, and falling COVID-19 cases, Krager said. The county recorded 158 new cases per 100,000 people from May 4-17, compared to 192 per 100,000 statewide.
As of Saturday, about 61% of Washington residents 16 and older had initiated vaccination. About 51% of Cowlitz County residents 16 and older had initiated vaccination.
Cowlitz County's COVID-19 cases had been dropping since early April but may have leveled off recently, according to the county report.
Adults 65 and older have the lowest per capital case rate of any age group, the report says. Youth 0 to 19 experienced the largest proportional increase in cases from mid-March to mid-April.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased since mid-April but may have leveled off, according to the report. The hospitalization rate for 35 to 49-year-olds is on track to exceed the rate among older adults.
Krager said the B.1.1.7, or United Kingdom, variant that causes more severe disease is circulating in the county and may be contributing to the hospitalizations in younger people. The UK variant is the most common "variant of concern" circulating in the state, according to the Department of Health.
"It points to what we've been trying to say along," Krager said. "The vaccine is very effective. It prevents you from getting sick or going to hospital. That's the case whether you’re 80 or 30."
Krager said he's concerned about Cowlitz County's recent slight increase in cases, especially as cases decrease in other parts of the state and country.
"Vaccines have been available for awhile, unfortunately what is happening is people are still dying," he said. "It's heartbreaking because we know vaccines been available long enough if they'd been vaccinated they probably would be alive now. It's a sober thing to think about. We’re still seeing a lot of COVID-19 and … the sooner someone gets vaccinated the better."