Castle Rock leads Cowlitz County COVID-19 vaccination rates, rural southeastern areas trail

"I worry that we're going to start seeing a discrepancy in cases and rates and hospitalizations and deaths between counties that have higher vaccination rates and other counties that don't," he said.

The clearest example of the connection between cases and vaccinations is King County, which has about 73% of residents 16 and older initiated vaccination as of Saturday, and falling COVID-19 cases, Krager said. The county recorded 158 new cases per 100,000 people from May 4-17, compared to 192 per 100,000 statewide.

As of Saturday, about 61% of Washington residents 16 and older had initiated vaccination. About 51% of Cowlitz County residents 16 and older had initiated vaccination.

Cowlitz County's COVID-19 cases had been dropping since early April but may have leveled off recently, according to the county report.

Adults 65 and older have the lowest per capital case rate of any age group, the report says. Youth 0 to 19 experienced the largest proportional increase in cases from mid-March to mid-April.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased since mid-April but may have leveled off, according to the report. The hospitalization rate for 35 to 49-year-olds is on track to exceed the rate among older adults.

