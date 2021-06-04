Bloodworks Northwest to hold blood drive at Kelso Red Lion next week

Bloodworks Northwest is holding a pop-up blood drive Monday through Thursday at the Kelso Red Lion, 510 S. Kelso Drive.
Donations are by appointment only, and people can sign up at schedule.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 1-800-398-7888. Bloodworks also has a Vancouver location open Wednesday through Sunday.
All donors are required to wear face masks during appointments and follow social distancing guidelines. There is no waiting period to donate after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Donations from Bloodworks provide 95% of the blood supplied to Pacific Northwest hospitals, according to the organization.
