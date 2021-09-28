Bloodworks Northwest holding blood drives this week at Kelso Red Lion

Bloodworks Northwest is holding a pop-up blood drive Tuesday through Friday at the Kelso Red Lion, 510 S. Kelso Drive.

Donations are by appointment only, and people can sign up at schedule.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 1-800-398-7888. Bloodworks also has a Vancouver location open Wednesday through Sunday.

All donors are required to wear face masks during appointments and follow social distancing guidelines. There is no waiting period to donate after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Donations from Bloodworks provide 95% of the blood supplied to Pacific Northwest hospitals, according to the organization.

Western Washington and Oregon blood and platelet supply is "dangerously low" during a time of high patient need, according to Bloodworks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.