Blood donors needed in Cowlitz County, statewide to shore up supply

Washington health officials are urging blood donations, as the need remains at a "critical level," according to the Department of Health.

The state and the Northwest Blood Coalition — four donations centers serving Washington — are encouraging younger volunteers to sign up to give blood multiple times a year. There's also a high need for Type O donors, according to Bloodworks Northwest.

Most people in good health, at least 18 years old and weighing 110 pounds, can donate blood. People ages 16 and 17 may donate in Washington with signed permission forms.

Donations are critical for patients undergoing surgeries, cancer treatments, blood disorder treatments, childbirth complications, and other serious and potentially life-threatening conditions and injuries, according to the Department of Health.

Bloodworks provides 95% of blood to Pacific Northwest hospitals. The organization does not have a permanent donor center in Cowlitz County — the closest is Vancouver — but regularly holds pop-up clinics here.

People can donate blood once every eight weeks, so the organization holds drives in Cowlitz County every nine to 10 weeks, Lauren Reagan, community engagement liaison.

Longview blood drive What: American Red Cross blood drive When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3 Where: Cowlitz PUD Auditorium, 961 12th Ave., Longview Info: Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org for Friday or a future drive.

Several Bloodworks and American Red Cross drives are scheduled throughout February and March at the Cowlitz PUD Auditorium at 961 12th Ave. in Longview. The next four drives are on Feb. 3, Feb. 6, Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.

People can search for upcoming drives and sign up at bloodworksnw.org or by calling 1-800-398-7888 and redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Over the next two months, Bloodworks is also holding blood drives at Mark Morris, R.A. Long and Kelso high schools that are closed to the public. The drives are organized by student groups, who recruit and educate classmates, Reagan said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Bloodworks lost about 23% of its blood supply gathered from high school and college students, Reagan said. It's exciting to return to high schools for the first time in three years and educate students, some of whom have never been around a blood drive, she said.

The most common question from young and first time donors is, "Does it hurt?," Reagan said.

"It doesn't hurt," she said. "We have the most amazing team of phlebotomists. We take pride in our care of donors and making sure they have a great experience."

Bloodworks Northwest is looking to expand more in Cowlitz County and is using its mobile drive bus for more flexibility, Reagan said. Businesses, church groups, schools or other organizations interested in holding a blood drive can contact Reagan for more information at lreagan@bloodworksnw.org.