Blood donors needed as regional supply hits "critical "shortage

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bloodworks is asking donors in Washington and Oregon to book and keep appointments to donate every 56 days.

Bloodworks has seen a 27% no-show rate in the last couple weeks, Bloodworks Government Affairs and Community Engagement Strategist Juan Cotto said during a Department of Health briefing Wednesday.

The combination of the recent warm weather and confusion about donating after getting the COVID-19 vaccine has contributed to the increase in people canceling appointments and no-shows, Cotto said.

“This is the biggest blood shortage since the pandemic began a year ago,” he said. “For the last two weeks, Bloodworks has been down to a 24-hour supply on hand. So, it’s a really critical moment.”

Cotto said donating blood is safe and COVID-19 safety measures are followed at donation sites. There is no waiting period to donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

Since the pandemic began, donations have been by appointment only. Bloodworks asks people who sign up for an appointment to cancel if they can’t make it so others can fill those spots.