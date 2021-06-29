As COVID-19 restrictions lift Wednesday; Cowlitz County cases, hospitalizations remain steady

Most COVID-19 restrictions in Washington will be lifted Wednesday after more than a year as cases decrease and vaccinations increase, but state officials reminded residents Tuesday the pandemic isn't over.

“It hasn’t been easy, but I’m proud of how Washingtonians came together, persevered and sacrificed to fight this virus, and now we’re finally in a place that is safe enough to end this chapter," Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement Tuesday. "Continued success depends on everyone getting vaccinated and encouraging any loved one who has not yet received this lifesaving vaccine to do so, and quickly."

Since May 18, Cowlitz County and the rest of the state have been in Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, which allowed 50% indoor capacity for most businesses and activities.

Large indoor events of more than 10,000 people still will be restricted to 75% capacity after Wednesday unless the event verified vaccination prior to entry and all attendees are fully vaccinated.

People who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear face masks in indoor public spaces. Masking rules will remain for everyone at health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and schools. Businesses can continue to require masks and social distancing if they choose.