As COVID-19 restrictions lift Wednesday; Cowlitz County cases, hospitalizations remain steady

Most COVID-19 restrictions in Washington will be lifted Wednesday after more than a year as cases decrease and vaccinations increase, but state officials reminded residents Tuesday the pandemic isn't over.
“It hasn’t been easy, but I’m proud of how Washingtonians came together, persevered and sacrificed to fight this virus, and now we’re finally in a place that is safe enough to end this chapter," Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement Tuesday. "Continued success depends on everyone getting vaccinated and encouraging any loved one who has not yet received this lifesaving vaccine to do so, and quickly."
Since May 18, Cowlitz County and the rest of the state have been in Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, which allowed 50% indoor capacity for most businesses and activities.
Large indoor events of more than 10,000 people still will be restricted to 75% capacity after Wednesday unless the event verified vaccination prior to entry and all attendees are fully vaccinated.
People who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear face masks in indoor public spaces. Masking rules will remain for everyone at health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and schools. Businesses can continue to require masks and social distancing if they choose.
Employers must continue to require masks and social distancing for unvaccinated workers, according to the state Department of Labor and Industries. Fully vaccinated workers do not have to mask or distance unless their employer requires it. Employers must confirm workers are fully vaccinated before ending restrictions.
The state did not reach its goal of 70% of residents 16 and older initiating vaccination, which would have allowed an earlier reopening.
As of Sunday, 68.8% of residents had received one or more doses of the vaccine and 60.4% were fully vaccinated.
“Immunity levels in your social circles determine how likely you are to be exposed to the virus, and we expect to continue seeing outbreaks in communities with lower vaccination rates,” State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said in a statement. “You can help keep your community safe by getting your vaccine and talking to the people you know about getting theirs.”
As of Saturday, about 55.8% of Cowlitz County residents 16 and older had initiated vaccination and 51.2% were fully vaccinated.
County Health and Human Services Communication Manager Stefanie Donahue said Tuesday as the county celebrates reopening, it's important to acknowledge many residents, including everyone younger than 12, are not fully protected against COVID-19.
COVID-19 variants that are more transmissible, and in some cases more severe, pose a risk for continued outbreaks in areas where vaccination rates are lower, Donahue said. The vaccines work against the variants but if vaccination rates don't increase, cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue, she said.
The county recorded 6,125 confirmed cases and 91 deaths as of Monday. Cases appear to be flattening and possibly increasing slightly, according to the Department of Health's data dashboard.
Cowlitz County's COVID-19 hospitalization rate remains above the state average, with 10 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people from June 11-17, the most recent complete week. Washington recorded about 2.7 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 for the same week.
Almost all Cowlitz County residents hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, according to the health department.
As of June 23, the county recorded 68 vaccine breakthrough cases, fully vaccinated people infected with COVID-19. Of those, six have been hospitalized, according to the most recent county data report.
COVID-19 hospitalization rates are 21 times higher in unvaccinated people ages 45-64 compared with those who are vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had four COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down from six on Monday. The hospital has recorded four to eight inpatients with COVID-19 for the past several weeks, said spokesman Randy Querin.
"We will continue to operate our inpatient COVID unit to meet this ongoing need for care," he said in an email. "PeaceHealth strongly encourages all members of our community to get vaccinated as we are confident that the vaccines are safe and effective."
PeaceHealth patients can get COVID-19 vaccines from their primary care physician. COVID-19 vaccines are also available at multiple pharmacies and providers, including Safeway, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Fred Meyer, Walmart, Kaiser Permanente, Family Health Center and Community Health Partners.
The health department has encouraged providers to offer the vaccine to patients during every appointment, said Cowlitz County Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager. Bringing up the vaccine gives patients a chance to ask questions and discuss the shot with someone they trust, he said.
"The more you ask, the more likely someone is going to say yes," Krager said. "Building it in and making it a normal part of the visit helps with uptake."