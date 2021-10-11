About 88% of Washington hospital staff fully vaccinated, survey says

Although Oct. 4 was the last day staff could receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and to be fully vaccinated by the deadline, most hospitals will allow staff to still start their vaccination series, Sauer said. Most organizations will place staff on unpaid leave until they are fully vaccinated, she said.

The hospital association estimates 2% to 5% of staff, about 3,000 to 7,500 people, could leave the workforce because of the requirement. The final number likely will not be clear until November, Sauer said.

Staffing loss will vary across the state, and rural eastern Washington likely will see the highest number of workers leave because of the requirement, Sauer said.

In Grays Harbor County, the two hospitals are strained by nursing and other staff shortages as well as high COVID-19 numbers, said Dr. Julie Buck, Harbor Regional Health emergency department physician during a press briefing Monday. Buck said while she didn’t know the hospitals’ staff vaccination rates, some nights there is only one nurse in the emergency room.

“Losing one more person is going to be a problem,” she said.