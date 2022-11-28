112922-lng-nws-clinics_merged

Regular vaccine clinic canceled

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services canceled four regular vaccine clinics in December.

The clinic is normally open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. It will be closed Dec. 5, 7, 12 and 26. The department will still hold clinics on Dec. 14, 19, 21 and 28.

The department clinics offer a wide range of vaccines, including COVID-19, influenza and recommended childhood immunizations.

The entire health department will be closed all next week to move out of the county courthouse to its Elochoman Valley Road location. The department will be fully operational at 42 Elochoman Road after Dec. 12

Traffic accident blocks U.S. Route 30 in Oregon early Monday

COLUMBIA COUNTY — A traffic accident on U.S. Route 30 between Rainier and Clatskanie caused the busy highway to be closed for hours Monday morning.

The crash was first reported before 8:30 a.m. by the Oregon Department of Transportation, which asked travelers to use another route or delay their trip until road conditions improved.

Two hours after the first announcement, the Oregon Department of Transportation issued another alert at 11:30 a.m., informing drivers that the highway was reopened but asking them to use caution.

A Department of Transportation representative could not be immediately reached to discuss the crash.

Wildfire burns 25 acres in Toutle

TOUTLE — A fire located in an unincorporated area of Cowlitz County has scorched 25 acres — about the size of Chicago’s Millennium Park— of forest land north of the North Fork Toutle River, east of Toutle.

The Pullen Creek Fire is just off the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway near the rustic Eco Park Resort and has been going for about a week.

According to the Fire Weather & Avalanche Center, the Pullen Creek Fire is currently active, and the fire was noticed just before 5 p.m., Nov. 18.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources is monitoring the blaze, and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said they have not sent any personnel or resources to the area at this time.