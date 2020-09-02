Health, school officials urge caution over Labor Day to keep virus cases low

The county has reached a low level of COVID-19 activity, recording 24 new cases per 100,000 people between Aug. 12 and 25, according to the health department.

State recommendations for when schools should begin hybrid or in-person learning are, in part, based on the per 100,000 rate. For areas with a rate of below 25 per 100,000, like Cowlitz County, the state recommends full in-person learning for all elementary students and hybrid learning for middle and high school, eventually moving to in-person.

Local district officials have said they are waiting to move forward with plans to begin in-person attendance until early October to make sure the area won't see a rise in virus activity from the holiday weekend.

To help reduce the risk of virus spread, people should maintain safe practices at work, avoid social gatherings with those outside their households, maintain social distancing and consistently wearing cloth face coverings in public spaces, according to the IMT.

The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council canceled its annual Labor Day picnic this year because of the pandemic.