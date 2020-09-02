Health, school officials urge caution over Labor Day to keep virus cases low

Local health and school officials are asking Cowlitz County residents to exercise caution this Labor Day weekend to help keep disease activity low and allow students to return to school in person.
The holiday weekend brings with it the chance of "risky social gatherings" that increase the chance of COVID-19 transmission, according to a press release from the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team.
“It is up to all of us to safely get our students back in the classroom,” said Dr. Steven Krager, deputy health officer for Cowlitz County. “The actions we take now and over the Labor Day holiday can prevent further infections and support our ability to safely return students to the classroom sooner.”
Local school district superintendents are also asking people to help make sure the county doesn't see another post-holiday spike in cases and stressing the importance of following guidelines to help get students back in school.
Cowlitz County recorded a spike in cases in early mid-July, many of which were traced back to Independence Day gatherings, according to the county health department.
Virus activity has declined since that spike. The county reported two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and three Wednesday, bringing the total to 550. As of Friday, 444 cases were considered recovered, according to the health department. Four virus patients are currently hospitalized.
The county has reached a low level of COVID-19 activity, recording 24 new cases per 100,000 people between Aug. 12 and 25, according to the health department.
State recommendations for when schools should begin hybrid or in-person learning are, in part, based on the per 100,000 rate. For areas with a rate of below 25 per 100,000, like Cowlitz County, the state recommends full in-person learning for all elementary students and hybrid learning for middle and high school, eventually moving to in-person.
Local district officials have said they are waiting to move forward with plans to begin in-person attendance until early October to make sure the area won't see a rise in virus activity from the holiday weekend.
To help reduce the risk of virus spread, people should maintain safe practices at work, avoid social gatherings with those outside their households, maintain social distancing and consistently wearing cloth face coverings in public spaces, according to the IMT.
The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council canceled its annual Labor Day picnic this year because of the pandemic.
Those planning to meet with friends or family members over the Labor Day weekend and beyond should keep gatherings very small and get together with others less than once or twice a week, according to the IMT. People should also wear face coverings, gather outside, stay six feet apart and wash their hands often.
"Every Cowlitz County resident looks forward to a return to normalcy, and health officials remain confident that if we all do our part, we can get one step closer to getting our students back to full-time in-person learning," the IMT press release said. "However, it is important to understand that getting students back to school is not a sprint to a finish line, rather the running of a marathon that our entire community, schools, and workforce are participating in together."
