Health officials urge caution for Super Bowl Sunday to prevent COVID-19 spread

“We don’t want to let the virus win the Super Bowl,” said Gov. Jay Inslee during a press conference Thursday. “We want to win the Super Bowl and that means keeping people healthy, and I hope people can focus on that this year.”

Statewide, cases are decreasing, with the seven-day average dropping from more than 2,880 cases as of Jan. 8 to about 1,470 cases as of Jan. 24, according to the Department of Health.

“While we’re seeing some promising signs in the data ... now is not the time to let up our guard,” Fehrenbach said. “With new variants emerging, we have got to continue our work to crush the curve of COVID-19.”

The B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom, spreads more easily and quickly than other variants of the virus, according to the state Department of Health. The variant was detected in Washington about two weeks ago.

State health officials said now is an opportune time to continue to drive down cases and free up hospital capacity before the variant becomes more widespread.

Cowlitz County Friday reported 27 new cases, bringing the total to 3,896. The county has recorded 43 COVID-19 deaths.