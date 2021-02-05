Health officials urge caution for Super Bowl Sunday to prevent COVID-19 spread

State and local health officials are urging people to take preventive measures on Sunday’s unofficial holiday, the NFL Super Bowl, after recording surges in COVID-19 cases following other holidays throughout the year.
Cowlitz County recorded increases in COVID-19 cases following several holidays, including Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
The Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Department asked people to take preventive measures as virus cases are at a “very high level and we know gatherings are a leading cause of cases,” said Stefanie Donahue, communications manager.
The safest way for people to celebrate the Super Bowl is to not gather with others outside their household, said Lacy Fehrenbach, state deputy secretary for COVID-19 response.
If people do choose to get together, they can celebrate safely by:
- Keeping groups small and gatherings short
- Gathering outside, and if they do go inside, increasing ventilation by opening doors and windows
- Wearing face masks
- Staying at least six feet apart
- Frequent hand washing
- Encouraging guests to bring their own food and drinks or have one person serve all the food
- Staying home if they are feeling sick or if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.
“We don’t want to let the virus win the Super Bowl,” said Gov. Jay Inslee during a press conference Thursday. “We want to win the Super Bowl and that means keeping people healthy, and I hope people can focus on that this year.”
Statewide, cases are decreasing, with the seven-day average dropping from more than 2,880 cases as of Jan. 8 to about 1,470 cases as of Jan. 24, according to the Department of Health.
“While we’re seeing some promising signs in the data ... now is not the time to let up our guard,” Fehrenbach said. “With new variants emerging, we have got to continue our work to crush the curve of COVID-19.”
The B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom, spreads more easily and quickly than other variants of the virus, according to the state Department of Health. The variant was detected in Washington about two weeks ago.
State health officials said now is an opportune time to continue to drive down cases and free up hospital capacity before the variant becomes more widespread.
Cowlitz County Friday reported 27 new cases, bringing the total to 3,896. The county has recorded 43 COVID-19 deaths.
The county recorded 484 new cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 13 to Jan. 26, down from 503 cases per 100,000 from Jan. 6 to Jan. 19.