Health officials stress following distancing rules to help reopen schools

State health officials Wednesday stressed the importance of following social distancing guidelines, which they say could help students return to school in person. Locally and statewide, the rate of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop.
Cowlitz County, which reported one new COVID-19 case Wednesday, has seen declining virus cases since early mid-July. In Washington, the rate of COVID-19 cases has also been decreasing since peaking around the same time, according to the state Department of Health.
However, the state, reporting 109 new cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days, is far from its goal of 25 per 100,000, said Kathy Lofy, state health officer, in a Wednesday press conference.
“Our biggest goal is to get COVID activity low to get kids across the state back in school,” she said.
State recommendations for when schools should begin hybrid or in-person learning are, in-part, based on rate of new cases per 100,000 within a two week period. The state recommends distance learning with gradual expansion of in-person learning, beginning with elementary students for counties with a rate of 25 to 75 cases per 100,000. For areas with a rate of below 25 per 100,000, the state recommends full in-person learning for all elementary students and hybrid learning for middle and high school, eventually moving to in-person.
Health officials have learned virus transmission is dependent of people’s behaviors, and if those change the state could see a quick turn around and increasing COVID-19 activity, Lofy said. It’s important for people to keep up with social distancing, wearing face masks and hand washing to help continue the downward trend in cases, she said.
Health officials are focusing on getting students in school and are currently not looking to expand the activities allowed under the governor’s phased reopening plan or allowing counties to move forward in the phases, Secretary of Health John Wiesman said.
State health officials Wednesday clarified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s change to its testing recommendations that say it’s not necessary for people who don’t feel sick but have been in close contact with infected people to get tested.
Washington is still recommending close contacts of infected people get tested even if they don’t have symptoms, said Charissa Fotinos, Health Care Authority deputy chief medical officer. However, if someone is tested too soon after exposure, they may get a false negative result, Fotinos said. So it’s important that anyone exposed the virus quarantines for 14 days and gets tested if symptoms begin, she said.
Reed Schuler, senior policy advisor for the governor’s office, said analysis of testing data from Seattle showed the percent of positive results were nearly identical among people who got tested because they had symptoms and those who got tested because they were exposed to a virus patient. Many of those close contacts didn’t have symptoms when they were tested, he said.
Pacific County reported its third COVID-19 death Tuesday night. The individual was considered high risk because of age and underlying medical conditions, according to the health department.
The county has recorded 60 COVID-19 cases and two are considered active, according to the health department’s website.
