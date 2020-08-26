Health officials stress following distancing rules to help reopen schools

Health officials have learned virus transmission is dependent of people’s behaviors, and if those change the state could see a quick turn around and increasing COVID-19 activity, Lofy said. It’s important for people to keep up with social distancing, wearing face masks and hand washing to help continue the downward trend in cases, she said.

Health officials are focusing on getting students in school and are currently not looking to expand the activities allowed under the governor’s phased reopening plan or allowing counties to move forward in the phases, Secretary of Health John Wiesman said.

State health officials Wednesday clarified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s change to its testing recommendations that say it’s not necessary for people who don’t feel sick but have been in close contact with infected people to get tested.

Washington is still recommending close contacts of infected people get tested even if they don’t have symptoms, said Charissa Fotinos, Health Care Authority deputy chief medical officer. However, if someone is tested too soon after exposure, they may get a false negative result, Fotinos said. So it’s important that anyone exposed the virus quarantines for 14 days and gets tested if symptoms begin, she said.